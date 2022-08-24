ITV boss: Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ encouraged Big Brother reboot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV boss: Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ encouraged Big Brother reboot

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 4:31 pm
ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the ‘extraordinary success’ of Love Island encouraged the broadcaster to reboot Big Brother following its five-year hiatus (ITV/PA)
ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the ‘extraordinary success’ of Love Island encouraged the broadcaster to reboot Big Brother following its five-year hiatus (ITV/PA)

ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the “extraordinary success” of Love Island encouraged the broadcaster to reboot Big Brother following its five-year hiatus.

The broadcaster announced earlier this month it is going to revive the influential reality TV programme, which aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018.

Addressing ITV’s reason for doing so at the Edinburgh TV Festival, the broadcaster’s managing director of media and entertainment described it as the programme that “shaped the most television” after gaining widespread popularity.

He said the November launch of upcoming streaming platform ITVX, which is expected to replace its on-demand service ITV Hub, was also a reason for Big Brother’s return, alongside the dominance of Love Island in the summer’s TV schedule.

Mr Lygo said: “We look at Love Island and we see this extraordinary successful show that defies all the sort of current logic and goes against what people say in that, ‘Young people don’t watch (linear) television’.

“And then you think every single night at nine o’clock on ITV2 and on the Hub is this show for eight weeks that more young people watch than they watch anything else.

“And we should all take great joy in the fact that if you get the right show, they’re going to come and watch it.”

He said he does not think Big Brother’s audience will skew as young because he feels many former viewers will return as they “remember it so fondly”.

Mr Lygo described its legacy as this “extraordinary thing” that arguably “shaped the most television” and does not worry about its revival being a risk for the broadcaster.

The panel’s moderator, journalist Emma Cox, questioned if bringing back the show was a sensible move given its track record of occasionally having negative effects on contestants and as ITV has comes under scrutiny with thousands of Ofcom complaints against Love Island and Channel 4 producing exposing documentaries on former daytime host Jeremy Kyle and the late Caroline Flack in recent years.

Mr Lygo admitted that he thinks mistakes had been made in the past, but feels their duty of care policies have improved after learning these lessons.

He said: “I think if you look back only a few years, the term ‘duty of care’ was hardly used, now it’s on everyone’s lips all the time.

“Broadcasters across the board are all very mindful of it, very aware of it, imposing conditions on commissions that the duty of care is participants is uppermost in producers minds.”

In May 2019, ITV released a new set of duty of care processes for Love Island which they updated for the most recent series and began giving inclusion training, including language and behaviour, to contestants ahead of them entering the villa.

The ITV boss added that he feels it would be “disingenuous” to cut out certain things that are said or done in shows like Love Island which producers might initially feel is “uncomfortable”.

He added: “I think a good and useful consequence for the entertainment shows is that they raise these discussion points of people’s behaviour and what they do and what they shouldn’t do into the public domain.

“But as producers and broadcasters we have to make sure they don’t step too far.”

The latest series of Love Island this summer was a ratings success, securing its biggest launch episode since 2019.

ITV also recently announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.

Oscar’s Book Prize
Laura Whitmore (James Manning/PA)

Earlier this week, Laura Whitmore announced she is stepping down from her role as host of the hit dating series.

The 37-year-old has presented the popular dating programme, and its spin-off series Aftersun, since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Flack.

It was confirmed during the TV festival that the new host is yet to be determined but that they will host the new winter series in 2023.

Also during the session, it was announced that Whitmore will front a new series which will explore “edgy, difficult, quite dark worlds” where “sex and power collide uncomfortably”.

The new three-part series has a working title of Laura Whitmore Investigates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

First glimpse at the Mitchell family in EastEnders’ flashback episode, featuring Eric Mitchell, Phil, Peggy, Grant, Billy and Charlie (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders shares first glimpse of Mitchell family in upcoming flashback episode
Emily Maitlis (James Manning/PA)
Emily Maitlis says BBC ‘sought to pacify’ Number 10 over Newsnight monologue
Heavyweights of British television Stephen Graham and Steven Knight have collaborated for a new period drama set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London (PA)
Stephen Graham to star in illegal boxing drama written by Steven Knight
Dame Judi Dench said having her late husband’s pocketwatch repaired and engraved with his initials by The Repair Shop team was ‘more than she could possibly hope for’ (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Dame Judi Dench emotional after late husband’s watch restored by The Repair Shop
A new documentary series following Tyson Fury and his family is in production at Netflix (Ian West/PA)
Tyson Fury and family to star in new documentary series
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
BBC licence fee review ‘feels like massive red herring to attack broadcaster’
Make Me Prime Minister: Meet the candidates. Jackie Weaver (Handout/PA)
Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister
Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome (Ian West/PA)
Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome
John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram (Ian West/PA)
John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram
Paul Gambaccini, left to right, Sir Cliff Richard and Neil Fox all feature in the new documentary (Channel 4/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard reflects on physical toll of Operation Yewtree false claims

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?