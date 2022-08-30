It’s extraordinary people are still interested in me, says Dame Prue Leith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s extraordinary people are still interested in me, says Dame Prue Leith

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:04 am
Celebrity chef Dame Prue Leith said ‘it’s wonderful that people still want to employ me’ at the age of 82 (Good Housekeeping UK/Andrew Montgomery/PA)
Celebrity chef Dame Prue Leith said “it’s wonderful that people still want to employ me” at the age of 82.

Dame Prue built her career around food, first as a restaurateur and chef and later as a judge on Great British Menu, before moving to The Great British Bake Off as a judge in 2017.

On still being in demand, she told Good Housekeeping magazine: “It’s extraordinary. I thought I’d be under the sod by the time I was 82.

Dame Prue Leith
“It’s wonderful that people still want to employ me and people are still interested in me.

“But what I’m most pleased about is that I still have the energy and enthusiasm to do it all.”

The South Africa-born chef joined the popular baking competition show after it moved from BBC One to Channel 4, following in the footsteps of Dame Mary Berry.

Speaking about juggling her career while raising two children, the Good Housekeeping October cover star said: “When I had my first child, Daniel, I took four months off and I loved it.

“I thought, ‘This is wonderful, I never want to go back.’ Four months in, with my baby as my sole companion, I suddenly thought, ‘This is not the life I want to live at all. I have to go back.’

Dame Prue Leith
“You have to do what’s right for you, but it doesn’t come without some feeling that you’ve not got it quite right because you’re making trade-offs all the time.”

Dame Prue married her husband John Playfair in 2016.

Speaking about his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, she said: “His children call it his mobility scooter because it has two wheels at the back, so it can’t turn over – but I love it!

“We go pub-crawling around the Cotswolds, I do the drinking because I’m on the back, and it’s the loveliest.”

The October issue of Good Housekeeping is on sale from Wednesday.

