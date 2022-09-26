Kaye Adams stepped ‘so far out of comfort zone’ during first Strictly live show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loose Women star Kaye Adams has said she stepped “so far out of my comfort zone” during her live debut on Strictly Come Dancing while also revealing she has suffered her first injury.

The presenter, 59, and her professional partner Kai Widdrington, 27, took on the tango to Voulez-Vous by Abba during Saturday night’s first live show.

Despite making a few mistakes they secured a score of 21, placing them in the bottom half of the leaderboard.

Appearing on Loose Women on Monday, Adams chatted to her co-hosts including Ruth Langsford, who appeared on the BBC One show in 2017.

She said: “This is the first time I have seen (the footage) which is why I am reacting like this. I know people say ‘out of my comfort zone’ very lightly.

“But boy, you know me girls, that was so far out of my comfort zone it was unbelievable.

“As you know Ruth, there just comes a moment where you either lock yourself in the bathroom or you get out there and do it. It is almost as simple as that.

“But oh my God, there are so many conflicting thoughts going through your head when you are actually…

“You told me Ruth, we had a lovely chat when I had just signed up, and I was walking my dog, I was in the park. I remember, we chatted for ages and you were telling me it all.

“I was taking it in but it is not until you have experience it that you think, ‘That is what Ruth was talking about’.”

Kaye Adams during her first live dance on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Adams said she had injured her groin while dancing but her brain was the part of her body that was most “sore”.

She said: “It is actually my brain. I have got a wee groin strain but you don’t really want to hear about that. That is TMI (too much information).

“If you have never danced before, and I have never ever danced before, it is trying to make your body respond to these messages from your brain – but it is not used to it.

“I have never been sending these messages. I can talk but I have never been able to actually coordinate movement.”

This year’s launch show was due to air on Saturday September 17 but was postponed due to schedule changes ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Instead the BBC showed the launch last Friday – just a day before the first live show.

Saturday’s show saw actor Will Mellor and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin place joint top of the leaderboard, both achieving an impressive score of 34 in week one.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.