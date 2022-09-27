Great British Bake Off contestants avoid elimination during bread week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Great British Bake Off contestants avoid elimination during bread week

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 9:49 pm
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)

The Great British Bake Off contestants could breathe a sigh of relief on Tuesday after it was revealed that no bakers were to be eliminated from the show.

The third episode of the Channel 4 show saw eight contestants tasked with baking two signature pizzas, a pain aux raisin technical challenge and a decorative Swedish Smorgastarta showstopper.

Opening the show, co-host Matt Lucas told the contestants that fellow bakers Rebs, a master’s student from Northern Ireland, and electronics engineer Abdul were feeling “under the weather” and would return to compete next week.

During their deliberations, judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith said the bottom three bakers were “all so equal” that they had to look at their scores carefully when deciding who would leave the competition.

Dame Prue added that the showstopper challenge was “one of the most difficult” she has ever judged.

When the time came to eliminate a contestant, presenter Lucas said: “This week nobody is going home. The judges felt given the quality and the fact that Rebs and Abdul aren’t here, everybody deserved the chance to bake again.”

Dame Prue later confirmed that two amateur bakers will have to be eliminated during the same show at some point.

She said: “They were all thrilled to bits because nobody had to go, they are all friends, they don’t want to see their friends go home.

“But sooner or later, we have to send two bakers home and that’s not nice.”

It was also good news for 34-year-old personal assistant Janusz, who was awarded the coveted star baker title for the second time after impressing the judges with his artistry.

Hollywood said: “Janusz is very artistic, almost illusional in some of his bakes. He’s clever and he certainly is one to watch going forward.”

The first challenge saw the contestants create two sharing-sized pizzas in two hours, taking inspiration from around the world.

The contestants opted for a wide range of pizza toppings, with Janusz creating a full English Breakfast pizza, Carole inspired by a French tartiflette and Syabira opting to create a Malaysian prawn sambal pizza.

In the technical challenge, the contestants were tasked with making 12 identical pain aux raisin equally filled with a “smooth creme patissiere”, with Hollywood specifying he “didn’t want tails”.

“You have to be fast and accurate with this recipe,” he added.

The technical was won by Polish-born Janusz, with architectural assistant Maxy placing second and nuclear scientist James coming third.

Janusz said: “I just cannot believe I got first in technical in bread week because bread is wow, it has a mind of its own.”

For the final showstopper challenge, they were tasked with creating their “own interpretation” of the Smorgastarta sandwich cake, a Swedish savoury celebration cake.

Hollywood described it as “bread layers with savoury fillings all the way down” while Dame Pure added: “It must look like a cake but taste like a sandwich.”

Janusz’s fish and chip shop inspired Smorgastarta with curry sauce flavoured icing made Dame Prue “eat her words” after she initially branded the idea as “disgusting”.

Meanwhile, Swedish-born Maxy’s seafood sandwich cake was described as “messy” but impressed the judges with two different types of bread.

Kevin’s fish-pie inspired Smorgastarta was topped with a decorative cucumber fisherman but failed to impress the judges as his bread was deemed “slightly overbaked and dry”.

Speaking of Syabira’s Malaysian-inspired Nasi Lemak Smorgastarta, Dame Prue said: “It looks absolutely astonishing, it is beautifully constructed, it’s really original, it’s wonderful.”

The popular baking show returned to Welford Park in Berkshire for this series after two years of filming at Down Hall in Hatfield Heath, Essex.

The Great British Bake Off continues at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Tom Hardy (Daniel Leal-Oliver/PA)
Tom Hardy to narrate ‘ground-breaking’ documentary series Predators
Graham Norton has insisted he can ‘show no favouritism’ when it comes to whether Liverpool or Glasgow should host next year’s Eurovision song contest (Ian West/PA)
Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton
David Dimbleby (BBC/PA)
David Dimbleby on wishing to explore what the public wants from their new King
Former jungle kings Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell are reportedly among the 15 celebrity contestants for the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! all-star special (PA)
Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell ‘sign up for I’m A Celebrity All-Star special’
Norman Reedus pays tribute to ‘beautiful family’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Norman Reedus pays tribute to ‘beautiful family’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony
James Corden and Ruth Jones during filming (PA)
Ruth Jones on James Corden: We’ll always be friends
(Magic Lights/PA)
BBC Christmas film is about accepting difference in others, says star Bill Bailey
Maisie Williams (Ben Birchall/PA)
Maisie Williams reveals details of her childhood for the first time
The influential reality TV programme, aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018 (Alamy/PA)
Big Brother executive: Rebooting such a popular series is a ‘hard job’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)
Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's 99 Bar and Kitchen is already known for its cocktails. Image: 99 Bar and Kitchen.
From cocktails to coffee: Aberdeen bar will have 'window service' and roasted beans from…
0
Storm Arwen Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.
Storm Arwen destruction used as chance to 'enhance and protect natural heritage' at Crathes…
0
BEAR Scotland - A83 Rest and Be Thankful - Debris on the road following multiple landslips.
Argyll and Bute Council to hear call for swift action on A83 Rest and…
0
findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with 7,000 though the gate already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0

Editor's Picks