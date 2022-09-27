Ruth Jones on James Corden: We’ll always be friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ruth Jones on James Corden: We’ll always be friends

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 12:03 am
James Corden and Ruth Jones during filming (PA)
James Corden and Ruth Jones during filming (PA)

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones has said she and James Corden will always be friends due to the “life-changing experience” they shared thanks to the hit TV series.

The Welsh actress, 56, and Corden have been co-writers on Bafta-winning TV comedy Gavin & Stacey since it first aired in 2007, with it running until 2010 and a Christmas special airing in 2019.

The festive instalment ended on a cliffhanger, with Jones’s character – Nessa Jenkins – down on one knee proposing to Corden’s Neil “Smithy” Smith, leaving fans waiting for news of a return of the hit show.

Ruth Jones in Good Housekeeping magazine (Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni) />

Jones, who is the cover star of Good Housekeeping’s November issue, said of Corden: “We’ll always be friends because we shared this life-changing experience; neither of our careers would be what they are if it wasn’t for Gavin & Stacey and we’re both incredibly grateful for that.

“It’s funny because it’s 15 years since the first episode and so much has happened since then, yet it feels like yesterday.”

The Little Britain actress, who first met Corden while working on ITV drama Fat Friends, also spoke about having previously met the Queen, who presented her with an MBE in 2014 during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

She said: “I’ve met her twice.

“Once at a Charles Dickens bicentenary event at Buckingham Palace in 2012 – she was diminutive and quiet, very dignified and quite mesmerising – then when I received my MBE at Windsor Castle in 2014.

“I feel very lucky to have met her.”

Jones, whose other roles include Sky comedy Stella – for which she received a Bafta TV nomination in the best female comedy performance category, also found success playing Carry On star Hattie Jacques in a BBC biopic.

Ruth Jones is the November cover star of Good Housekeeping (Good Housekeeping UK/David Venni)

Having turned 56 this year, Jones reflected on being over 50, telling the magazine: “I’m not sure if it’s age or what’s going on in the world, but I’ve realised that I have to stop taking life for granted.

“When I was younger, I used to think that there was this magical point in the future when everything was going to be perfect… but, let’s be realistic, the majority of my years are behind me now.

“So this decade is about having my eyes open to the good things that are around me – and enjoying them.”

Jones has also published her third novel, titled Love Untold.

The November issue of Good Housekeeping is on sale from September 28.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Tom Hardy (Daniel Leal-Oliver/PA)
Tom Hardy to narrate ‘ground-breaking’ documentary series Predators
Graham Norton has insisted he can ‘show no favouritism’ when it comes to whether Liverpool or Glasgow should host next year’s Eurovision song contest (Ian West/PA)
Eurovision 2023: ‘No favouritism’ between Glasgow and Liverpool – Graham Norton
David Dimbleby (BBC/PA)
David Dimbleby on wishing to explore what the public wants from their new King
Former jungle kings Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell are reportedly among the 15 celebrity contestants for the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! all-star special (PA)
Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell ‘sign up for I’m A Celebrity All-Star special’
Norman Reedus pays tribute to ‘beautiful family’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Norman Reedus pays tribute to ‘beautiful family’ at Walk Of Fame star ceremony
(Magic Lights/PA)
BBC Christmas film is about accepting difference in others, says star Bill Bailey
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Great British Bake Off contestants avoid elimination during bread week
Maisie Williams (Ben Birchall/PA)
Maisie Williams reveals details of her childhood for the first time
The influential reality TV programme, aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018 (Alamy/PA)
Big Brother executive: Rebooting such a popular series is a ‘hard job’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)
Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss

More from Press and Journal

Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again
Rory McIlroy's disappointment at not winning The 150th Open has faded with perspective, he says.
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…

Editor's Picks