VIDEO: Terrifying moment HGV driver has stroke behind the wheel on the A90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

VIDEO: Terrifying moment HGV driver has stroke behind the wheel on the A90

Gordon Jackson was travelling near Balmedie when he became unwell.

By Louise Glen

A driver from Balmedie has shared footage of the shocking moment he veered his HGV into the A90 roadside as he had a stroke behind the wheel.

Dad-of-three Gordon Jackson was travelling near the village when the distressing incident happened.

Now recovered, the 57-year-old has released a video of the incident on his TikTok account, where he goes by the name of Granite City Trucker.

The footage shows him steering into the crash barrier as he realises something is wrong, before motorists rush to help.

One was an off-duty nurse who can be seen reversing back along the busy A90 road.

Speaking to The Press and Journal from his home in the Aberdeenshire village, Mr Jackson said if it wasn’t for those who helped him that day, he might not have seen his family again.

“If it wasn’t for those three people I would not be here,” he said.

‘Suddenly my arm stopped working’

The incident happened on April 12 at around 7pm.

Mr Jackson – an experienced driver – explained that he had been working in Aberdeen that day, so wasn’t expecting a stressful shift.

“One of the vehicles I was taking for inspection was not ready until 6.45pm, so I went to pick it up,” he said.

“On the way back I was trying to get a sweetie out of a bag and my arm was just not working. I started to slow down, and I could not understand why I could not feel it.

“I kept thinking ‘why is my arm not working?'”

In the video, you can see Mr Jackson’s attempts to slow his truck down.

He continued: “I kept thinking, ‘there is something that is not right here’.

“You are not meant to pull over where I did, but I had to and crashed into the barrier.

“I was fair annoyed as it was a new lorry and I scratched it all the way along the side.

“I was glad that I had not picked up a trailer that same day, as the lorry would have been even longer.”

Gordon Jackson has revealed footage of the moment his stroke happened. Image: TikTok

While the dashcam footage does not show Mr Jackson in person, it captures the minutes before and after he has a stroke.

It also captures the moment the strangers stopped and rushed to help him at the roadside.

A man, who is first on the scene, says: “Are you alright, pal?”

Then a nurse, who identifies herself as Terri, takes charge of the situation and calls for an ambulance.

She says: “Will we turn the engine off?”

Mr Jackson, who apparently has a droopy arm and eye, is slurring his speech.

He appears to be protesting that he is fine, but the nurse says he needs to be checked over by medics.

Mr Jackson says: “My arm is a bit numb.”

The nurse then speaks to the other people who stopped to help, saying “I wonder if he has taken a stroke?”

She then speaks to Mr Jackson, saying: “Relax your arm, it is alright.

“Let me see your eyes, can you open them up for me. Have you blacked out?”

A mission to track down life-saving strangers

Thankfully, Mr Jackson – who has a wife, Angela, a daughter and two sons – has made a full recovery.

He tells us that as soon as he was better, his mission was to find the people who helped him.

“My kids tracked them down on Facebook to say thank you,” he said.

Gordon and Angela Jackson.
Gordon and wife, Angela. Image: Supplied.

“If it was not for Terri-Ann Stout, John Moir and Louise Sandison who came to my aid that night, I would not be here.

“Those three people were a God-send.”

Since the incident Mr Jackson has met up with Terri-Ann in an emotional meeting.

Mr Jackson said: “I gave her a big hug.”

HGV driver ‘lucky to be here’

Every day, Mr Jackson said he is getting stronger and is getting back to taking his dogs out for walks.

“The stroke happened on the Friday, and I got out of hospital on the Wednesday,” he said.

“I have 11 dogs and I tried to get out to walk them all on the Saturday, two at a time.

“I was exhausted. My wife gave me a row when she came home from work!”

The incident happened on the A90 near Balmedie. Image: Google Maps.

Mr Jackson is already back at work, doing the job he loves, on a phased return.

After sharing his video he said he was “inundated” with messages from other HGV drivers who say they have had a similar experience.

He added: “I am very lucky to be here, and to have made such a good recovery.”

 

 

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why doesn't Aberdeen have a rooftop bar?
Does Aberdeen city centre need a rooftop bar? We list 9 possible spots
Firefighters including one with an aerial attended the Rose Street Incident.
Firefighters secure loose chimneys in Aberdeen Street
A group put their backs into raising the Reaper's sail. All images: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rosehearty Primary gets hands-on with fishing
We take a look at the reaction to new go-karting plans for the former John Lewis in Aberdeen.
'Brilliant idea!' Go-karting fans look forward to 'something for kids to do' in Aberdeen…
One of the St Cyrus sheds that will soon store Scotland's national drink. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'Our roofs could be blown off': Huge St Cyrus whisky hangars approved despite neighbours'…
Denis Garden. Image: Facebook
Second pint of ale proves to be drink-driver's undoing
Ambience cruise ship at Aberdeen's South Harbour.
Huge cruise ship brings 1,400 tourists to the north-east as it docks at Aberdeen's…
Stonehaven Christmas lights have been saved
Stonehaven Christmas lights saved thanks to community kindness
The Cross Coop Honesty box in Lonmay has sold out every day. Image: Lois Cross.
Lonmay sisters 'delighted' with honesty box success
Members of the Stonehaven Tolbooth Association and the historic harbour building. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Tolbooth restaurant boss reveals 'Michelin ambitions' as Stonehaven volunteers denied top-floor takeover of landmark