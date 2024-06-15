Careless driving near school was ‘momentary lack of attention’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Careless driving near school was ‘momentary lack of attention’

Ross McFarlane was driving at 50mph near Aldourie Primary School, but a sheriff accepted he simply had not spotted the flashing lights that denoted a speed limit change to 20mph.

By Jenni Gee
Ross McFarlane failed to notice flashing lights denoting a 20mph speed limit near a school. Image: Google Street View
Ross McFarlane failed to notice flashing lights denoting a 20mph speed limit near a school. Image: Google Street View

A driver who drove at more than double the speed limit near a Highland primary school has admitted careless driving.

Ross McFarlane reached speeds of 50mph while driving through a 20mph limit near Aldourie Primary School.

But a court heard the father-of-two had simply failed to spot flashing lights denoting a change of speed limit on the otherwise 60mph stretch of road.

McFarlane, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on August 31 last year.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court: “The gentleman drove his vehicle at 50mpg when the speed limit, due to flashing lights for children at a school, was 20.

Driver ‘failed to notice’ flashing lights

“He has failed to take notice of the flashing lights.”

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill, for McFarlane told the court: “I understand that it is ordinarily a 60mph road.

“Mr McFarlane did not take account of the flashing lights and did not take note of the reduced speed limit.”

Ms Hill said that her client was “a stranger to the court” and had been driving for 24 years without incident.

Speed awareness course booked

She also provided Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald with a reference in “glowing” terms from McFarlane’s employer and noted that they had already taken the proactive step of booking him on a speed awareness course.

Sheriff MacDonald told McFarlane, of Cullaird Road, Inverness: “I’m prepared to accept that this was a momentary lack of attention on your behalf.”

She imposed five penalty points and fined the careless driver £580.

More from Crime & Courts

Ross McFarlane failed to notice flashing lights denoting a 20mph speed limit near a school. Image: Google Street View
Dufftown man's dogs suffered horrific injuries during badger baiting incidents
Ross McFarlane failed to notice flashing lights denoting a 20mph speed limit near a school. Image: Google Street View
Second pint of ale proves to be drink-driver's undoing
Barron Taylor Street, Inverness.
American tourist's first taste of whisky lands him in court on assault charge
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man who installed CCTV to record girlfriend also captured his own abusive actions
Ross McFarlane failed to notice flashing lights denoting a 20mph speed limit near a school. Image: Google Street View
Offshore worker left victim scarred after assault outside Aberdeen pub
Ross McFarlane failed to notice flashing lights denoting a 20mph speed limit near a school. Image: Google Street View
Aberdeen man dodges jail despite 'facilitator' role in $10,000 robbery bid
Ross McFarlane failed to notice flashing lights denoting a 20mph speed limit near a school. Image: Google Street View
Man who tried to torch Fraserburgh home with ex-partner inside was 'ill with love',…
Ross McFarlane failed to notice flashing lights denoting a 20mph speed limit near a school. Image: Google Street View
'Cuckooing' drug dealer who tried to flush drugs down toilet is set free
Ross McFarlane failed to notice flashing lights denoting a 20mph speed limit near a school. Image: Google Street View
Men jailed after banned handguns found in Aberdeenshire village
Graeme Donald pled guilty to drink driving at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh man handed extended driving ban after drunken trip to buy cigarettes