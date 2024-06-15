Careless driving near school was ‘momentary lack of attention’

A driver who drove at more than double the speed limit near a Highland primary school has admitted careless driving.

Ross McFarlane reached speeds of 50mph while driving through a 20mph limit near Aldourie Primary School.

But a court heard the father-of-two had simply failed to spot flashing lights denoting a change of speed limit on the otherwise 60mph stretch of road.

McFarlane, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on August 31 last year.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told the court: “The gentleman drove his vehicle at 50mpg when the speed limit, due to flashing lights for children at a school, was 20.

Driver ‘failed to notice’ flashing lights

“He has failed to take notice of the flashing lights.”

Solicitor Mhyrin Hill, for McFarlane told the court: “I understand that it is ordinarily a 60mph road.

“Mr McFarlane did not take account of the flashing lights and did not take note of the reduced speed limit.”

Ms Hill said that her client was “a stranger to the court” and had been driving for 24 years without incident.

Speed awareness course booked

She also provided Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald with a reference in “glowing” terms from McFarlane’s employer and noted that they had already taken the proactive step of booking him on a speed awareness course.

Sheriff MacDonald told McFarlane, of Cullaird Road, Inverness: “I’m prepared to accept that this was a momentary lack of attention on your behalf.”

She imposed five penalty points and fined the careless driver £580.