Sue Barker: The BBC could have handled my Question Of Sport departure better

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 9:47 am
Sue Barker on centre court during day seven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Sue Barker on centre court during day seven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Sue Barker has said she “regrets” the manner in which her 24 years of hosting A Question Of Sport came to an end.

The former professional tennis player and broadcaster, 66, criticised the way in which her departure was handled by the BBC.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, she suggested the corporation had wanted her to say she was stepping back by her own choice, and not that she was being replaced as part of a “refresh”.

A Question Of Sport
Sue Barker with former team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell on A Question Of Sport (Vishal Sharma/BBC/PA)

Barker said: “It is such a shame because, I have to say, that the BBC had told us we were going.

“They wanted to refresh the programme and that is absolutely fine. Everyone has the right to do that. We don’t own the programme.

“I had had 24 amazing years working with the most incredible people. So we knew it was going to happen and it was just the way in which it happened and the way it was handled, and the way the BBC sort of wanted me to say that I was walking away from it.

“And yet, I would never walk away from a job I love. I don’t mind being replaced. Absolutely fine. That happens. But it was just the way it was handled.

Sue Barker
Barker stood down from her presenting duties at Wimbledon this summer (John Walton/PA)

“I think we regret the way it was handled. I think if we look back on it we could have handled it better. I think the BBC could have handled it better.

“It is just such a shame because I loved it. And I don’t look back on it badly just because of a couple of bad days and then some negative publicity, which I think affected quite a lot of people.”

In September 2020, it was announced that Barker was stepping down as the host of A Question Of Sport.

The BBC later confirmed Paddy McGuinness would be taking over the role, alongside the show’s team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, who were replaced by Sam Quek and Ugo Monye.

In July, Barker also announced her retirement from presenting Wimbledon coverage.

