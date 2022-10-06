Simon Thomas’s ‘range of emotions’ after daughter’s premature birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Thomas’s ‘range of emotions’ after daughter’s premature birth

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 4:07 pm
Simon Thomas (Peter Byrne/PA)
Simon Thomas (Peter Byrne/PA)

TV presenter Simon Thomas has said he went from “fear” to “suddenly having new life in your hands” after his daughter was delivered eight weeks early.

The former Blue Peter and Sky Sports presenter’s wife Derrina Jebb developed pre-eclampsia and underwent an emergency Caesarean on Tuesday.

Thomas spoke about the experience on the Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5, praising the staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Buckinghamshire.

He said: “Having thought we have got another eight weeks to get ready and buy all the stuff and just generally get ready for a new baby, she had an emergency C-section on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have got a very tiny, three pounds four, little baby girl, which is amazing.

“It is such a range of emotions from fear on Tuesday – we were obviously highly worried that Derrina is going to be OK and the baby is going to be OK – to suddenly having new life in your hands.”

Thomas said the baby was not expected to come home for about five or six weeks.

Praising the medical staff, he added: “The team at Stoke Mandeville were just unbelievable.

“I know that we often on this programme discuss the NHS and all the things that aren’t so good with it, but the team that we have got around that little life right now are just amazing.

“So even though I am sat at home feeling very separate to everything, I am heading off to the hospital shortly, I know she is in amazing hands.”

Thomas has a 13-year-old son, Ethan, whose mother was his late wife Gemma, who died in November 2017 three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

He said the boy was excited to have a sibling.

“He has always wanted a brother or sister and my first wife Gemma, because of fertility issues, we couldn’t have any more children,” he said.

“So this has always been a sadness for him, and for me as well, that I have never got to see him alongside a sibling, and although he is going to be quite a lot older he is just so full of joy.

“He has got an inset day tomorrow. We were going to go to Legoland so that plan has gone up in the air like everything else has.

“He just said to me this morning, ‘daddy, can we go and see my little sister tomorrow because I have got a day off school?’”

Thomas and Jebb tied the knot at Norwich Cathedral in 2021, sharing photos from the day on social media with the caption: “Love. Wins.”

