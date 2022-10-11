Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker: I’m still clinging on to the Time Lord coattails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker: I’m still clinging on to the Time Lord coattails

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 2:39 pm
Jodie Whittaker in the feature-length Doctor Who special, The Power Of The Doctor (James Pardon/BBC/PA)
Jodie Whittaker in the feature-length Doctor Who special, The Power Of The Doctor (James Pardon/BBC/PA)

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker admitted she is still “clinging on to the coattails” of her role as the Time Lord as she shared her emotions about leaving the show.

A feature-length BBC centenary special, titled The Power Of The Doctor, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on October 23 to end the actress’s time in the sci-fi series after playing the lead role since 2017.

Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday, Whittaker said she has been on an “emotional rollercoaster” since filming her final scenes in October last year.

Doctor Who Centenary Special
Jodie Whittaker in the Doctor Who Centenary Special (James Pardon/BBC/PA)

She said: “I’ve had a whole year to get my head around leaving and I’m still not there.

“I’m still crying about it, I’m still clinging on to the coattails and reluctantly handing over the shoes.”

The 40-year-old added that she still has a couple of weeks to enjoy her time as the 13th Doctor and feels the final episode will be a celebration of her experience and the show.

“It’s only a good thing to end something and be just grief-ridden because it was such a wonderful experience. So there’s no negative,” she said.

Her final episode is the last of three specials which have aired this year and will see Whittaker’s Doctor fight for her existence against some of her deadliest enemies – The Master, the Daleks and the Cybermen.

It will be the first time the three classic adversaries of the Doctor have all featured in a single storyline since the show returned to BBC One in 2005.

The Time Lord will face further issues including deciphering who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy and why seismologists are going missing from 21st century Earth.

The anniversary special will also see two of the Doctor’s companions from earlier eras reprising their roles, with Janet Fielding returning as Tegan Jovanka, companion to the fourth and fifth Doctors, and Sophie Aldred coming back as Ace, companion to the seventh Doctor.

Also set to return is actor Sacha Dhawan, who last appeared as The Master in series 12’s final episode, The Timeless Children.

Whittaker revealed that the episode will be one for the Whovians but those who have not seen the sci-fi series before will be able to get a plethora of “all the greats” at once.

The actress became the first female Doctor in 2017, taking over the role from Peter Capaldi.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker to become the show’s 14th Doctor (Ian West/PA)

She admitted that she never got to meet Capaldi while filming their regeneration scene and she has not yet met Ncuti Gatwa, who is taking over from her to become the show’s 14th Doctor.

“So, luckily for me, I cannot ruin it, I can’t give any spoilers, because I know nothing,” she said.

Whittaker confessed she had left him a string of messages on WhatsApp and said he had been “very generous” to actually reply to her.

Sex Education star Gatwa, 29, will become the fourth Scot to take up the post, following Sylvester McCoy, David Tennant and Capaldi.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also set to leave the programme, to be replaced by Russell T Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the show.

– The Power Of The Doctor will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday October 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

The House of the Dragon actress with Squid the rescued kitten (Blue Cross/PA)
House Of The Dragon star swaps mythical beasts for kittens on pet charity visit
Christina Milian attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (PA)
‘Big shoes to fill’ – Christina Milian on taking over Naya Rivera’s Step Up…
Professional skater Vanessa Bauer attending the launch of Dancing On Ice 2020 (Ian West/PA)
Meet the celebrities stepping into the rink for Dancing On Ice 2023
The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran has been revealed as the final contestant for Dancing On Ice – and spoken of how his late bandmate Tom Parker inspired him to take on the show (PA)
The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran confirmed as final celebrity to join Dancing On Ice
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
William and Kate discuss importance of mental health on Newsbeat
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin: I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong (Richard Drew/AP)
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin: I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong
Ben Elton has spoken candidly about his reasons for voting Labour (Channel 4)
The reason I vote Labour is selfish, says Ben Elton
BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan has written a memoir (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gabby Logan recalls how joining TV world led to ‘self-destructive’ lifestyle
Susan Calman (Channel 5/PA)
Susan Calman says visiting home of Anne Lister was ‘quite an emotional moment’
Stefan Sylvestre (Met Police/PA)
Man who attacked Katie Piper with acid may have left UK in August

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Jordan Rae stabbed a man in Macduff
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Liam Beattie KA Moore. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
9
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
10
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Bev Lasckey-Hill. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) set his team on the attack v Hazlehead Picture shows; Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) sets his team on the attack v Hazlehead. Oldmachar Academy. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks