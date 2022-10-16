Third celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing after week of impressive performances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing after week of impressive performances

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 8:00 pm
The third celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
The third celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Bros singer Matt Goss has become the third celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing after a number of particularly impressive performances by some of his fellow contestants in Saturday evening’s live show.

After the third public vote of the series, the 54-year-old found himself up against soap star Kym Marsh in Sunday night’s dance-off.

Goss performed his jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney with professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

After failing to impress the judging panel on Saturday evening – Goss scored just 20 points – the routine once again proved not good enough.

Marsh, 46, and partner Graziano Di Prima impressed the judging panel with the second performance of their samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings.

After both couples had danced for a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts, with all four opting to save Marsh and Di Prima.

Craig Revel Horwood commented: “I think both couples went up a major notch – I mean, Matt, you went fantastically mad in that, I loved it, and Kym, you were really great in that. But the couple I would like to save is Kym and Graziano.”

Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas, who has previously disagreed with her fellow judges’ decisions, said: “I also felt that both couples were 100% committed, spot-on performances today. But the couple with a little bit more technical skill was Kym and Graziano and that’s who I’d save.”

Anton Du Beke said: “I would just like to say you should both be thrilled with the way you performed in the dance-off, it’s the most high-pressured of situations.

“Matt – that’s your best performance of the whole series, you should be really proud of yourself.

“But the couple with the higher technical ability, I think for me, going through is Kym and Graziano.”

Motsi Mabuse agreed, saying: “From that dance-off only, I have decided to save Kym and Graziano.”

Asked by host Tess Daly about his Strictly experience, Goss said: “It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years.

“Thank you, judges, for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it.

“This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience.

“I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in. I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Bychkova, 33, said: “First, I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon.

“But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt for who you really are.

“Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman.”

Sunday’s results show opened with a passionate and dramatic number from the professional dancers to Lana Del Rey’s Young And Beautiful, and also saw a performance from George Ezra singing his single Dance All Over Me.

– Strictly Come Dancing will return next Saturday for its BBC centenary special.

