Matt Goss: British public reaction to my Strictly performance made me feel safe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bros singer Matt Goss has said the reaction of the British public to his Strictly Come Dancing performance “touched my heart” made him feel “safe”, after his recent exit from the BBC dance competition.

The 54-year-old, who recently returned to the UK from living in the US, said he had “a deeper connection” with the UK after his participation in the show.

Goss and professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated on Sunday after the third public vote, losing the dance-off to soap star Kym Marsh and her partner.

Matt Goss with partner Nadiya Bychkova (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Goss and Bychkova performed a jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney.

Speaking on BBC Two’s Strictly spin-off, It Takes Two, Goss told host Rylan Clark that the messages the pair had received in the 24 hours after their departure had been “unbelievable”.

“The British public have made me feel so safe and incredibly well received, and at the end of the day that’s all I can ask for,” he said.

“I really feel a deeper connection with this country and the people, and the messages they’ve left me and Nadiya in the last 24 hours have been unbelievable.

“It’s touched my heart.

The pair were eliminated on Sunday (Guy Levy/PA)

“I didn’t really want to look at them (throughout) the show, I didn’t dare.”

Goss added that the highlight of being on Strictly had been doing the Viennese waltz, choreographed by Bychkova.

“It was actually the only time in the whole experience where, dare I say, I felt like I was a dancer and I could see Nadiya’s head moving and it was just very graceful and beautiful,” he said.

– Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday for its BBC centenary special.