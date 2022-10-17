Matt Goss: British public reaction to my Strictly performance made me feel safe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Goss: British public reaction to my Strictly performance made me feel safe

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 10:55 pm
Matt Goss: British public reaction to my Strictly performance made me feel safe (BBC/PA)
Matt Goss: British public reaction to my Strictly performance made me feel safe (BBC/PA)

Bros singer Matt Goss has said the reaction of the British public to his Strictly Come Dancing performance “touched my heart” made him feel “safe”, after his recent exit from the BBC dance competition.

The 54-year-old, who recently returned to the UK from living in the US, said he had “a deeper connection” with the UK after his participation in the show.

Goss and professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated on Sunday after the third public vote, losing the dance-off to soap star Kym Marsh and her partner.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Matt Goss with partner Nadiya Bychkova (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Goss and Bychkova performed a jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney.

Speaking on BBC Two’s Strictly spin-off, It Takes Two, Goss told host Rylan Clark that the messages the pair had received in the 24 hours after their departure had been “unbelievable”.

“The British public have made me feel so safe and incredibly well received, and at the end of the day that’s all I can ask for,” he said.

“I really feel a deeper connection with this country and the people, and the messages they’ve left me and Nadiya in the last 24 hours have been unbelievable.

“It’s touched my heart.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
The pair were eliminated on Sunday (Guy Levy/PA)

“I didn’t really want to look at them (throughout) the show, I didn’t dare.”

Goss added that the highlight of being on Strictly had been doing the Viennese waltz, choreographed by Bychkova.

“It was actually the only time in the whole experience where, dare I say, I felt like I was a dancer and I could see Nadiya’s head moving and it was just very graceful and beautiful,” he said.

– Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday for its BBC centenary special.

