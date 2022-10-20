James Bye hints at Strictly twist during dance to EastEnders theme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Bye hints at Strictly twist during dance to EastEnders theme

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 2:23 pm
James Bye and Amy Dowden during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)
James Bye and Amy Dowden during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

James Bye has said his Strictly Come Dancing performance to the EastEnders theme will involve a “surprise” twist as he dances to mark 100 years of the BBC.

The star of the BBC soap will pay homage to the piece by Simon May and Leslie Osborne which has come to define the long-running series.

Other BBC theme songs and popular shows will be referenced as Strictly stars celebrate the BBC’s centenary, including former England footballer Tony Adams dancing to the Grandstand theme tune.

Strictly Come Dancing
James Bye said his Strictly Come Dancing performance to the EastEnders theme tune will involve a “surprise” twist as he marks 100 years of the BBC (Ian West/PA)

Bye, 38, who plays Martin Fowler on EastEnders, will be doing the foxtrot with his professional partner Amy Dowden on Saturday.

He told ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday: “I can’t tell you how honoured I am to be representing EastEnders in such an iconic year. Doing something that’s never been done on Strictly before.

“When (Dowden) got told it was EastEnders, we both looked at each other and went, ‘How are we going to dance to it?’

“It’s not quite the normal EastEnders theme tune everyone is going to expect. (There will be) some surprises along the way.

“A really big night, not just for us but (my other competitors).”

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly in 2021 (PA)

Dowden added: “What an honour. It’s never been done before. We’ve gone for a bit of drama, emotion.

“The pressure has been on to choreograph (it well).”

Bye also said he has been seeking advice from fellow EastEnders co-stars that have also done Strictly including Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won in 2021, and Kellie Bright, the 2015 runner-up.

He said: “Rose’s advice to me from the beginning is enjoy every second as it goes so quickly, even for her doing the whole thing and winning it.

“Don’t waste any moment, just enjoy everything. Even when it’s tough and you’re having bad days.”

TRIC Awards 2020 – London
Kellie Bright competed in 2015 on Strictly and was the runner-up that year (PA)

Bright also told Bye that the “nerves” never go away.

Bye added: “I can’t wait for Saturday. Normally you get nervous but I’m really excited about (performing to EastEnders) as well.”

Dowden, 32, also added: “James is what Strictly is all about…look at the journey.

“You can’t compare week one to last week.

“We were, hate to remind you, on the second page of the leader board towards the bottom.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday.

