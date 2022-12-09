Craig Revel Horwood says worst Christmas present cost him £20 at customs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Revel Horwood says worst Christmas present cost him £20 at customs

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 12:03 am
Craig Revel Horwood reveals worst Christmas present which cost him £20 at customs (PA)
Craig Revel Horwood reveals worst Christmas present which cost him £20 at customs (PA)

Craig Revel Horwood said his worst Christmas present saw him pay £20 to get it out of customs.

As the Strictly Come Dancing judges gear up for a festive special, the 57-year-old Australian-British choreographer will join Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke to judge the six celebrities competing on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas show.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will also be returning as hosts.

TV Choice Awards- London
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas (Yui Mok/PA)

In the run up to a Christmas Day airing, Revel Horwood said: “The best Christmas present I’ve ever received was my GI Joe helicopter.

“The worst was a tea-towel from Australia worth $1.99 and I had to pay 20 quid at the Post Office to get it out of customs.”

Mabuse said: “Best present was my engagement ring and worst was a fitness package.”

The 41-year-old South African-German dancer runs a dance school in Germany with husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

Ballas also said she was bought “cheap underwear” which with one wash turned into a rag “you’d do your polishing with” when the elastic band broke.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Motsi Mabuse is the sister of former Strictly star Oti Mabuse (PA)

Revel Horwood also said his favourite festive song was Christmas Merry Christmas by himself and Rietta Austin, which he adds made it to number 25 in the charts.

While Mabuse chose All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, Du Beke went for Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song and Ballas picked White Christmas by Bing Crosby.

This year will see competitors like CBeebies presenter George Webster, who is dancing with professional dancer Amy Dowden, joins Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and Giovanni Pernice and actor Larry Lamb with Nadiya Bychkova.

Soap actress Alexandra Mardell with Kai Widdrington, DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams with Luba Mushtuk and podcaster Rosie Ramsey who will be partnered with Neil Jones, complete the line-up.

Ballas also said: “I’m hoping that we some nice dancing, some lovely little footwork and some hip action.

“Normally when they only have to dance once everybody gets all nervous, but I’m hoping that they’ll realise it is a Christmas Special, it’s for fun.”

Du Beke said: “That’s the thing about Strictly Christmas, it’s joyous. It’s just brilliant. I love the fantastic costumes, the 25-ft Christmas tree, the way they dress the studio. It really does feel like Christmas.”

BBC Children in Need – 2022
Anton Du Beke, pictured at the BBC Children In Need telethon (Danny Lawson/PA)

Du Beke, 56, also said his favourite moments from Strictly Christmas specials have been dancing to singers Tony Christie and Michael Buble.

Mabuse opted for her sister Oti Mabuse’s “incredible” performance with actor Tom Chambers in 2015 and Revel Harwood said when he came down the chimney as grouchy Dr Seus character The Grinch.

– The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

