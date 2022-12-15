Helen Skelton: I’ve found my confidence on the Strictly dancefloor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Helen Skelton: I’ve found my confidence on the Strictly dancefloor

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 12:03 am
Helen Skelton (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Helen Skelton (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Helen Skelton has said she “found her confidence on the dancefloor” as she prepares for the Strictly Come Dancing grand finale show.

The TV and radio presenter, 39, and her professional partner Gorka Marquez are among one of the four couples who will compete on Saturday to win the glitterball trophy.

During her time on the hit BBC One show, Skelton has topped the leaderboard on a number of occasions and managed to avoid the dreaded dance-off the entire series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Helen Skelton has topped the leaderboard on a number of occasions and is the only finalist who has not been in the dreaded dance-off (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Speaking ahead of the final, she reflected on her personal growth throughout the competition, saying: “Confidence is all relative, isn’t it?

“And challenges are all relative. But yes, I’ve definitely found my confidence on that dancefloor and I enjoy it and that’s what it’s about.”

Skelton is no stranger to the screen having presented various shows throughout her career including BBC’s Countryfile, Newsround and Blue Peter. She has also worked on several major sporting events and was recently announced as the new host of the new-look BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning show.

She explained that being able to connect with people is why she does television and that receiving messages from fans of the show who share their stories has been the “ultimate humbling thing” and what has kept them going throughout the competition.

“I think when you’re in telly that’s why you do it, you do it because you like connecting with people and you like being part of things”, she said.

“And it’s a privilege to be in people’s living rooms on a Saturday night and it’s a privilege when they share things.

“And if one person has thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to put myself out of my comfort zone, or I’m going to take on something difficult’, then we’ve done our job.”

The TV and radio presenter and her professional partner Gorka Marquez are among one of the four couples who will compete on Saturday to win the glitterball trophy (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

The TV star has impressed the judges and public with her routines, with many commenting on the strength she has brought to the stage.

Asked how she felt that some consider her a ‘sex symbol’ now, Skelton praised her dance partner Marquez for how he has choreographed her, saying: “I think you’re clever in that you’ve never made it about being sexy, it’s been about being sassy and powerful and being in control.

“And that’s a wonderfully freeing thing for anybody when they feel in control of their own selves and what they’re doing.

“So I don’t think it’s about being sexy, I think it’s about being confident in your own skin and being who you are.”

Skelton will perform three dances on Saturday – the jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae at the request of the judges, their couples choice routine to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret) and finally their show dance to Shine by Emeli Sande.

She came close to the coveted perfect 40 with her Cabaret performance during musicals week, scoring 39 points and receiving a standing ovation from head judge Shirley Ballas.

The TV presenter admitted she would love full marks for one of their performances on Saturday but said she feels they have already received one through the excited reception from the other dancers.

She said: “I take on board what the judges say and I respect what they say, I have a lot of respect for all of them, but actually the thing for me that is a 40 is getting up to Claudia’s area and you have (professional dancers) Karen (Hauer), Luba (Mushtuk), Katya (Jonesthem) all going crazy and I’m like ‘That’s our 40′.

“When they say things and you’re like ‘Oh wow thank you’ and that reaction is worth 60/70/80 points to me.”

Skelton added that her aim for joining the show was so that her family would be “proud” and “happy” as she feels they have also been part of the journey.

She has three children with her ex-husband rugby league player Richie Myler. In April, she announced on Instagram that they were “no longer a couple”.

Skelton will go head-to-head against radio DJ Fleur East, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and actor and singer Molly Rainford during the final after Will Mellor became the 11th celebrity to leave the BBC One dance competition on Monday.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday December 17 at 7.15pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

