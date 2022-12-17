Fleur East says she is ‘not going to lose her power’ after Strictly final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fleur East says she is ‘not going to lose her power’ after Strictly final

By Press Association
December 17, 2022, 12:03 am
Fleur East has said she is ‘not going to lose her power’ (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Fleur East has said she is ‘not going to lose her power’ (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Fleur East has said she is “not going to lose her power” despite being told to control it on occasion during her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer and radio DJ, 35, has delivered a number of standout performances during her time on the BBC show, including receiving the only perfect score of 40 for the whole 2022 series.

She will now compete against three other couples in the show’s grand finale on Saturday for the coveted glitterball trophy with her professional dance partner Vito Coppola.

Reflecting on the judges’ comments on her power during the dance competition, she said: “I mean, I didn’t even know about this power until I came to Strictly. I’ve never heard the word so many times.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola will compete against three other couples in the show’s final on Saturday (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I just think it’s something that gets me through life. I’ve faced so many challenges, losing my dad was the biggest challenge, Strictly is probably a close second to that. My power, I guess, is what gets me through, it’s like my superpower.

“I don’t know how I get through every day. People ask me ‘How are you doing your radio show? How are doing Strictly for three months and juggling all these things?’, and I guess that’s my inner strength, that is my power and I never want to lose that.”

She added: “I remember Motsi (Mabuse) saying ‘Maybe it’s just something we’re not used to seeing and don’t lose your power’.

“I think all of the constructive criticism from the judges, to be honest with you, has been tough, but it has made me who I am now and it’s made me the dancer that I am now, and I wouldn’t have been able to do some of the dances we’ve done without their feedback.

“It’s been tough love because, without their guidance, and without all of the notes they’ve given me, I wouldn’t be able to dance like I am now. So, I’m grateful for the whole experience and I’m not going to lose the power, I’ll keep the power.”

After making it through the dreaded dance-off on Monday, East and Coppola will perform three dances during the final, one being the samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow, which was picked by the judges.

They will also perform their couple’s choice dance, an energetic routine to a Destiny’s Child megamix, followed by their show dance to Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy.

East has said it is “surreal” that they are in the final and feels it would be a “miracle” if they won as they have had such a turbulent journey.

“I think when we reached Blackpool it felt like we’d won, getting through to the final feels like an even bigger win, to actually win, I mean, I don’t even know what we would do,” she admitted.

The singer added that performing their couple’s choice dance, which secured them their perfect score, will be particularly poignant as it was a “special” performance for them.

She said: “The perfect score was incredible but for us (but) it was so amazing because we dedicated that to my family and it had a real sentimental feeling behind it.”

Coppola added that if they were to win, he will be dedicating his part of it to East’s father as he was the reason she signed up.

“He was a massive fan and you are doing this for him, we are doing this for him”, he said.

The dancer partners have formed a close bond through their time together and they hope to continue on their friendship long after the finale, with Fleur revealing she has already booked Coppola in for a new music video next year.

Fleur will go head-to-head against wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin, TV presenter Helen Skelton and actor and singer Molly Rainford during the final after Will Mellor became the 11th celebrity to leave the BBC One dance competition on Monday.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 7.15pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

