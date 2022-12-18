Davina McCall says Masked Singer performances made her cry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Press Association
December 18, 2022, 9:01 pm
Davina McCall said two of the performers on Masked Singer made her cry (PA)
Davina McCall said two of the performers on The Masked Singer UK made her cry, as the competition returns next year.

The programme sees 12 celebrity acts sing while disguised in extravagant and outrageous costumes, as a star panel tries to guess their identities.

In 2023, audiences will watch as Fawn, Jacket Potato, Piece Of Cake, Pigeon, Rhino, Rubbish, Ghost, Jellyfish, Knitting, Otter, Phoenix and a duo, for the first time, called Cat & Mouse are revealed as famous faces.

The previous series saw pop star Natalie Imbruglia, as Panda, crowned the winner, while former England footballer Michael Owen was found to be Doughnuts, and singer Charlotte Church was revealed as Mushroom.

Former Big Brother presenter McCall, 55, is joined by singer-songwriter Rita Ora, presenter Jonathan Ross and comedian Mo Gilligan again on the judging panel, as Joel Dommett returns to his hosting duties.

Rita Ora
Rita Ora is on the judging panel of Masked Singer (Suzan Moore/PA)

When asked if any of the performances have made her cry, McCall said: “Absolutely – Jellyfish is an extraordinary performer and has made us all feel pretty emotional.

“Rhino, as well, has been particularly emotive. There are people who completely draw you in.”

She added that the celebrity playing Rhino is “massive and quite humble” and puts his “little hooves together” in a sweet movement.

McCall also said, of her fellow judges, that Ross, 62, has been the “naughtiest”, Ora, 32, has been “the most hilarious” and Gilligan, 34, has been “nice to see again”.

Ross said: “I’ll tell you what I really like about it, and I know Davina feels the same way, is to be doing something when you look out at the audience and you see it’s mums, dads, grannies and grandpas with their kids.”

Mo Gilligan
Comedian Mo Gilligan is back for the Masked Singer (Ian West/PA)

Ora was asked if she felt the celebrities had upped their game this time around, and said: “I think now they’ve seen the show they’re like, ‘What can I do that hasn’t been done before, and how far can I take it?’. They are going further than ever before.”

Gilligan said: “I feel people are really coming into their costumes more this series.

“So Phoenix always looks at us a bit weirdly for example. Then you’ve got some characters who are really funny, which is also hard because you think – is this a comedian that I know?”

The Masked Singer airs on January 1 2023 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

