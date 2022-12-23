Traitors restored my faith in humanity after quitting job and break-up – Hannah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Traitors restored my faith in humanity after quitting job and break-up – Hannah

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 4:42 pm
The Traitors’ Hannah, Aaron, host Claudia Winkleman and Meryl (BBC/PA)
The Traitors’ Hannah, Aaron, host Claudia Winkleman and Meryl (BBC/PA)

The Traitors winner Hannah Byczkowski has said the reality show was a “real life lesson” on the importance of trust after she quit her job and endured a break-up shortly before entering.

An average of 3.3 million people tuned in to watch 32-year-old comedian Hannah, call centre agent Meryl Williams, 25, and 24-year-old property agent Aaron Evans crowned the winner, splitting the £101,050 prize money, a BBC spokesperson said.

The programme, which began airing last month, saw 22 strangers play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” at a Scottish Highlands castle in the hope of winning big.

The Traitors
The final five of The Traitors (BBC/PA)

Speaking of her experience, Hannah told the PA news agency: “What I thought was great about the show was that not one person in there was a villain. Every single person, no matter where we had a difference, was a good person and a nice person.

“It’s been a real lesson about how important it is to trust people no matter who it is, and trust people with your feelings.

“I was going through a break-up when I first got in there, everyone goes through a break-up, it’s not a sob story, but I wasn’t handling it particularly well and to go in there and make such good friends and build such bonds with people, it kind of helped me get over all that cynicism and all the sadness that I was feeling.

“It just reminds me how important friends are. It’s just been so heart-warming. We’re friends for life whether or not we want to be.”

Hannah revealed that after finishing the show, 16 of the 22 contestants went on holiday together to British resort Center Parcs where they “really tore up those rapids”.

The comedian, who is spending her winnings on a car to travel to and from London and Stoke-on-Trent for her gigs, said since the show aired venues who previously would not have her have booked her in.

“They’ve got no shame. I’m so grateful and I feel so lucky that it’s happened,” she said.

“I quit my job just before I went into the show so I was worried. It was a really strange feeling to go in there a bit worried, then come out not worried.”

Meanwhile, fellow winner Meryl said she would be spending her money on changing her career path from her call centre job in the hope of becoming a TV presenter.

Meryl, from Edinburgh, said: “My dream was to have my own talk show called Minutes With Meryl. I know it’s way off, but that’s my dream.

The Traitors
The final four of The Traitors, Hannah, Aaron, Meryl and Wilfred, and host Claudia Winkleman (BBC/PA)

“So now I’ve obviously got the funds behind me I can now explore that career path a lot more and to try and do something I really feel passionate about.”

Over the course of the series, four players were made secret traitors and were tasked with “murdering” the other faithful contestants, while the latter had to root out the traitors and “banish” them.

After weeks of the treacherous game, Thursday’s episode saw the finalists banish traitors Keiran Tompsett and Wilfred Webster to stop them taking home the jackpot.

Meryl said she felt “very lucky” that her fellow contestants spotted that Wilfred was a traitor, stopping him at the 11th hour during the dramatic final episode.

“I missed the warning signs. I do feel very grateful that I did finally listen to them,” she said.

Meanwhile Aaron, who has given his mother his winnings to put a deposit on a house, said the reality show’s host Claudia Winkleman was so “supportive”.

The Traitors
Claudia Winkleman (BBC/PA)

He said: “Auntie Claud… I just warmed to her so much. She reminds me of my auntie so much as well. By day three onwards it felt like she was such a part, it never felt like she was the presenter, it felt like she was one of us in the end.

“It was so nice to have someone like her on the show because I genuinely do believe that she had so much love for all of us and we just loved her so much back.

“She just wanted us to do well, she was just incredible to work with and I don’t think anybody else could have done it much better.”

