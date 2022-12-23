Radio DJ Adele Roberts ‘grateful’ as she hosts last show of 2022 cancer-free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Radio DJ Adele Roberts ‘grateful’ as she hosts last show of 2022 cancer-free

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 5:06 pm
Adele Roberts (Ian West/PA)
Adele Roberts (Ian West/PA)

BBC radio DJ Adele Roberts has celebrated presenting her final show of 2022 free of cancer after a year “full of amazing memories”.

The 43-year-old revealed in October 2021 that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

In June this year she announced she was cancer-free.

Sharing a series of photos from her Early Breakfast Show on Radio 2, Roberts said she felt “lucky” and “grateful” for her life.

Adele Roberts
(Instagram/PA)

She added she had been surprised with a pre-recorded message from Father Christmas this week, wishing a happy Christmas to her and her stoma bag, which she has named Audrey.

She wrote: “I did my first radio show this year on chemotherapy. I’ve just finished my last show of 2022, cancer free and with a year full of amazing memories.

“My stoma even got a shout out from Santa this week (I’ve got receipts – swipe to hear the big man)

“Like, HOW BRILLIANT is that?! Thank you @bbcradio2 and @thisislisten for making that happen. Just WOW… absolutely made my year that…”

Roberts said she could not believe it when her phone showed her photos from what she was doing a year ago.

“It blows my mind,” she added.

“Just know that if you’re going through a tough time it can all change just as quickly as it went. Keep the faith.”

Noting it was her sister’s birthday, she added: “Being able to wish her a happy birthday and being on the R2 this morning is a feeling so good there are no words for it.

“How is this life?! I’m so f****** lucky. I am so grateful. Believe me, I don’t take anything for granted anymore.

“Age is a privilege. I hope we all get many more trips around the sun.”

Roberts also thanked partner Kate Holderness for her support this year, adding: “Let’s get home for that Christmas Eve Chip butty I’ve been banging on about all week.

“As Zoe Ball said (earlier this week)… ‘Christmas eating has started’. Yaaasss Queen.”

