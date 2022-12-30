Love Island contestants to have social media accounts disabled during new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island contestants to have social media accounts disabled during new series

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 1:46 pm
Contestants are to have their social media accounts disabled during Love Island this year (ITV)
Contestants are to have their social media accounts disabled during Love Island this year (ITV)

Love Island contestants will have to disable their social media accounts during the upcoming winter series to protect both them and their families, ITV has announced.

For the first time, the broadcaster will ask islanders to make their accounts “dormant” while they are in the villa so nothing can be published on their behalf and they avoid “the adverse effects of social media”.

Contestants will also receive “guidance and training” around “mutually respectful behaviour in relationships” after the most recent series prompted thousands of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Many of the complaints related to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour” although they were not upheld.

Islanders will be offered resource links to read before meeting the other contestants to help them “identify negative behaviours in relationships” and “understand the behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour”.

The new measures have been introduced as part of ITV’s duty of care measures for 2023.

Islanders will continue to be offered “inclusive language” training covering disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions, introduced in May this year.

The conversations will again be chaired by the Black Collective of Media in Sport (Bcoms) founder Leon Mann MBE and others.

Before entering the show, prospective contestants will also again watch a video fronted by the show’s executive producer and head of welfare interviewing former islanders about their experiences on the show.

The Fashion Awards 2022 – London
2020 winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (Ian West/PA)

It includes details on the two-week period before they enter the villa, how to cope being filmed 24 hours a day and dealing with social media trolling.

Dr Paul Litchfield, part of the duty of care team, said: “The duty of care arrangements for Love Island continue to evolve in the light of advances in scientific knowledge and awareness of the pressures young people face in establishing healthy relationships.

“That culture of continuous improvement ensures that islanders are well placed to benefit from their experience of participating in one of the UK’s most popular TV shows.”

Dr Matthew Gould, a consultant chartered clinical psychologist who is also part of the duty of care team, said “The enhanced safeguards introduced for Love Island 2023 demonstrate ITV’s commitment to evolve duty of care protocols to minimise harm, where possible.

“The bold decision to pause islanders’ social media activity during the new series is testament to ITV’s serious intent, especially as this input provides both a benefit to the appeal of the programme and a potential source of mental health problems.

“Balancing this tight-rope requires both the identification of which safeguards have the greatest positive impact on participants’ wellbeing and the professional partnership, put in place by ITV, especially between producers and their welfare teams, and most importantly, the contributors themselves.”

In 2019, the Jeremy Kyle Show was axed from ITV’s schedules amid growing scrutiny of the duty of care that reality TV shows have to participants following the death of a contestant.

Love Island also faced criticism following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

