Home Entertainment TV & Film

TV star Stacey Dooley and dancer Kevin Clifton announce birth of first child

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 12:57 pm
Documentary maker Stacey Dooley has welcomed her first child – daughter Minnie – with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton (PA)
Documentary maker Stacey Dooley has welcomed her first child – daughter Minnie – with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton (PA)

Documentary maker Stacey Dooley has welcomed her first child – daughter Minnie – with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton.

TV presenter Dooley, 35, met Clifton when they competed on BBC’s Strictly together in 2018, beating runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to take home the glitterball trophy.

Sharing a photograph on Instagram of a piece of paper with the words “Minnie’s parents”, Dooley said: “Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED.

“Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x”.

Meanwhile, Clifton, who shared the same image, wrote: “Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x.”

On Tuesday, famous faces took to social media to congratulate the pair. They included Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, who wrote: “Congratulations my friend!! It’s the beginning of a very exciting capital of your life ! I wish you all best.”

Strictly professionals past and present, including Janette Manrara, Joanne Clifton, Graziano Di Prima, Nancy Xu and Amy Dowden also took to social media to send their well-wishes to the couple.

Other former Strictly couples, including Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev and Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen have gone on to have children together after appearing on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Dooley and Clifton with the glitterball trophy in 2018 (Guy Levy/PA)

Dooley is famed for her hard-hitting investigative documentaries and, after Strictly, she went on to present an episode of Panorama, titled Stacey Meets The IS Brides, Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and a programme titled Stalkers.

Clifton, 40, was a well-loved professional dancer on Strictly from 2013 to 2019 and won the 16th series with Dooley before announcing they were a couple.

In March 2020, he announced his departure from the show after appearing in five finals during his seven-year stint and went on to land the lead in Strictly Ballroom The Musical – taking on the role of Scott Hastings in the theatre production based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film.

During their time on Strictly, the pair received high praise for their 1960s-themed foxtrot to Jeff Beck’s Hi Ho Silver Lining, which saw them top the leaderboard and perform again in the final.

Clifton was previously married to fellow Strictly professional Karen Hauer but the pair announced their split in 2018.

Hauer, 40, tied the knot with fitness professional Jordan Wyn-Jones during a countryside ceremony in Hampshire last year.

Aside from Dooley, Clifton’s other celebrity partners over the years have included singer Frankie Bridge, actress Kellie Bright, singer Louise Redknapp, TV veteran Anneka Rice and broadcaster Susanna Reid.

