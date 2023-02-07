Martin Freeman and Amanda Holden don Red Nose Day tops for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Actor Martin Freeman and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden have both been pictured wearing Red Nose Day 2023 tops for Comic Relief.

TK Maxx, in partnership with the charity, is selling the clothing featuring characters with red noses from Roger Hargreaves’ Mr Men and Little Miss book series.

The Hobbit and Sherlock star Freeman, 51, was photographed to support the campaign, wearing a blue sweatshirt saying “good vibes”.

Holden, 51, sported a pink T-shirt with a Little Miss Fabulous image that had a red nose, red hair features and a red bag,

Other celebrities, photographed by Matt Holyoak to support the campaign, include: broadcaster Fearne Cotton; Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville; Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker; singer Rachel Stevens and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Amanda Holden wears a T-shirt featuring designs from Mr Men Little Miss to raise money for Comic Relief (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/TK Maxx)

Former Love Island host Whitmore, 37, said: “This year’s collection is the most colourful yet with the designs starring iconic Mr Men Little Miss characters.

“I lucked out and got to embody Mr Greedy on set, chomping on a delicious cake – what more could you want?”

Ballas, 62, called the range “absolutely fabulous” and encouraged “everyone to get involved in whatever way they can”.

Former S Club 7 member Stevens, 44, said: “It’s all for such a good cause so check them out and get involved if you can.”

TK Maxx is selling an adult T-shirt for £12.99, and will donate at least £5 to Comic Relief.

A kids’ T-shirt is being sold for £6.99 kids, raising at least £2.50 each in sales for charity.

Hugh Bonneville wears a T-shirt featuring designs from Mr Men Little Miss, available at TK Maxx stores (Matt Holyoak/Comic Relief/TK Maxx)

Alongside the T-shirts and sweatshirts, which use Fairtrade cotton, the new collection also includes aprons, tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks, water bottles, plush toys and mugs.

Since 2005, TK Maxx’s partnership with Comic Relief in support of Red Nose Day has raised more than £30 million.

It has seen also seen celebrities don Disney aprons and sport T-shirts designed by British illustrator Charlie Mackesy.

Money raised for Comic Relief has helped more than 11.7 million people through poverty relief, access to safe accommodation and specialist services for those going through, or at risk of, domestic abuse and children and young people in the UK and throughout the world.

Red Nose Day returns on Friday March 17 and will be presented by AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball on BBC One.