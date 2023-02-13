Stacey Solomon reveals the name of her newborn daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stacey Solomon reveals the name of her newborn daughter

By Press Association
February 13, 2023, 11:07 pm
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon (Ian West/PA)
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon (Ian West/PA)

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new baby girl is named Belle as she shared more photos of her fifth child.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old singer and TV presenter announced she and her husband, actor Joe Swash, 41, had welcomed another daughter.

Solomon also shares three-year-old son Rex and daughter one-year-old Rose with Swash and has sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

Alongside pictures of her latest arrival wrapped in a white cloth shared on Instagram, the TV star wrote: “Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl.

“Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world…

“And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always.”

Friends and famous faces sent the couple messages of support with This Morning’s Holly Willoughby writing “Awww beautiful” while Love Island star Zara McDermott said: “My favourite name for a little girl. it’s so stunning and suits her perfectly.”

Solomon previously revealed that the baby girl had been born at their home in Essex, which they have named Pickle Cottage.

She added in the announcement post: “You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

“We can’t believe your here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

Alongside the post was an image of the newborn with the hand of each member of the family touching the blanket she was wrapped in.

It also featured a picture of Solomon lying down with the baby on her chest and another showed Solomon and Swash smiling down at their newborn with their foreheads pressed together.

The TV presenter announced the pregnancy on Instagram in December last year, writing: “So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for. To the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy.”

The couple met during filming for the 10th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which Solomon won.

They reportedly began dating in 2015 before announcing their engagement in 2020 and marrying last year.

