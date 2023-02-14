Sir Tony Robinson to reprise role as Blackadder’s Baldrick for Comic Relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Tony Robinson to reprise role as Blackadder’s Baldrick for Comic Relief

By Press Association
February 14, 2023, 12:12 pm
Sir Tony Robinson (Ian West/PA)
Sir Tony Robinson (Ian West/PA)

Sir Tony Robinson is set to reprise his role from Blackadder for the first time in more than 20 years for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day appeal.

The actor, 76, starred as Edmund Blackadder’s servant and sidekick Baldrick in the classic BBC sitcom from 1983 to 1989 and in a number of subsequent specials.

Comic relief co-founder and director Richard Curtis, who co-wrote the hit series, announced Sir Tony’s return but confirmed Rowan Atkinson would not be reprising his titular role.

Television – BBC – Blackadder Goes Forth – Rowan Atkinson and Tony Robinson – London
Rowan Atkinson as Edmund Blackadder with Sir Tony Robinson as Baldrick (Martin Keene/PA)

Speaking to Gary Davies on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Tuesday about the charity show, Curtis said: “I’m really nervous about saying this but I think for the first time in 20 years, Baldrick is going to be giving some kind of performance.

“We’re just conspiring about it now, so I think there’s going to be a marvellous, turnip-based thing with Tony Robinson now back in action. So I’m excited about that.”

Davies asked whether Atkinson was also going to be involved, to which Curtis replied: “No, Rowan’s far too serious to do any of that.”

Sir Tony previously reprised his role for a Comic Relief Red Nose Day sketch in 1988 alongside Atkinson.

Rowan Atkinson, left, as Blackadder, and Tony Robinson (Baldrick) in a special one-off edition of Blackadder for Comic Relief in 1988
Rowan Atkinson, left, as Blackadder, and Tony Robinson (Baldrick) in a special one-off edition of Blackadder for Comic Relief in 1988 (PA)

The special, which was set in the English Civil War, saw Edmund Blackadder and his servant Baldrick as the last two men loyal to the defeated King Charles I of England.

Sir Tony also returned to the role in 1999 for the short film special Blackadder: Back & Forth.

In 2020, Stephen Fry reprised his Blackadder role of Lord Melchett for a Comic Relief skit where he starred alongside the Prince of Wales, then the Duke of Cambridge.

The sketch saw William and Melchett chatting over a video call as the event was held during the coronavirus pandemic.

Curtis, who co-founded the charity Comic Relief with comedian Sir Lenny Henry in 1985, also revealed Kylie Minogue will be involved with the upcoming appeal show.

He added that they will also be going to South Africa to do their own Love Island sketch, which he said will be “fabulous”.

‘About Time’ Premiere – London
Director Richard Curtis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It’s going to be a very good night. And it’s so important now, so many people are having such a tough time in the UK at the moment,” Curtis said.

“We find that we’re giving people food, topping up people’s energy cards, doing as much as we can to alleviate things.”

Money raised for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will help the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

A portion of the money raised will also go towards the emergency response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

– Red Nose Day returns to BBC One on March 17 with hosts AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
McDonald's bosses have confirmed settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function to be enabled. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Janey Godley is in Aberdeen with her Not Dead Yet Tour. Image: Supplied by Janey Godley
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Teacher Teaching Maths To Elementary School Pupils; Shutterstock ID 290587880; purchase_order: LDR; job: Highland attainment
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Leah and Thanassi Athanassopoulos, of Alpha Clinic. Image: Supplied.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
An Aberdeen gull has attacked a drone worth £800. Image: Natalie Hood and Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
The scene at Perwinnies Crescent Bridge of Don. Story Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is pushing ahead with the controversial deposit return scheme policy (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. A pair of Inverness roads described as an 'archaeological dig' will finally be repaired, city councillors have agreed. Picture shows; Potholes on Wade Road, Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Google maps Date; 14/02/2023
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Drilling gets under way on the site off known nickel deposits at Arthrath in Aberdeenshire. Arthrath, near Ellon. Supplied by Aberdeen Minerals Date; 12/02/2023
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented