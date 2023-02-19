Ratings fall for 2023 The Masked Singer final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ratings fall for 2023 The Masked Singer final

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 10:45 am
(ITV)
(ITV)

The final of The Masked Singer 2023 was watched by an average of 4.8 million viewers, a drop on last year, according to overnight ratings.

Saturday’s episode saw Busted’s Charlie Simpson unveiled as Rhino as he was crowned the winner of the fourth series of ITV’s surreal guessing game.

The singer, 37, beat Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, who was disguised as Phoenix, and All Saints star Natalie Appleton, who was hiding behind the Fawn mask.

The figures for the final were down on 2022, which had an average audience of 6.3 million.

This is the second consecutive dip, after the 2021 final episode had an average of 8.6 million viewers tune in – although viewing figures were generally higher during the first two national lockdowns.

Saturday’s final had a peak of 5.7 million viewers, according to ITV.

The Masked Singer, which is presented by comedian Joel Dommett, sees famous contestants disguised in elaborate costumes sing in front of a celebrity panel who have to guess their identity.

Regular panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan were joined by comedian Lee Mack for the final.

Simpson had the judges fooled along the way, but Ora and McCall correctly guessed his identity at the end.

Ross thought it could have been singer James Arthur while Mack opted for George Ezra.

Arthur responded on Twitter, writing: “Honoured to be compared to @CharlieSimpson by the way. It’s about time he got the recognition he deserves.”

Following his reveal, Simpson shared a video on Instagram which showed him removing a different rhino mask before he sang Use Somebody by Kings Of Leon.

He wrote a message on the video, saying: “Well this has been a hard secret to keep. Reading all of your comments each week has been awesome.

“I’ve been so blown away by the support so I’ve decided to release a few songs I sang on the show as an EP named KIFARU the Swahili word for Rhino. I hope you like it, big love x”

