Success of Big Brother ITV reboot depends on keeping it like its ‘golden period’

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has said he believes the key to ensuring the broadcaster’s reboot of Big Brother is a ratings success is by keeping it like it was in its “golden period”.

The broadcaster announced last year it is reviving the influential reality TV programme, which aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018.

Speaking during a press call, Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, confirmed the show is slated to air in autumn.

Big Brother is back!The original reality tv format to launch on @ITV2 and @ITVX in 2023Details – https://t.co/vL860OjFLf pic.twitter.com/jswb8GL25V — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) August 1, 2022

He said: “The key to Big Brother is to keep it like it was in its golden period, to have it more interesting, intelligent, upmarket, etcetera, than other reality shows.

“So I think it’s a great addition to have in the autumn period.

“Love Island will be in the summer again, of course, and then further on down – we haven’t specifically said yet – but probably September, October time, Big Brother comes in and hopefully will do a similar job for us.”

Responding to reports of linear viewers falling for the latest series of Love Island, Lygo said ITV was “very happy” with the numbers given increased competition on the TV schedule during the winter.

Love Island host Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

The ongoing winter series, featuring new host Maya Jama, is the show’s first since before the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “You have got to remember the winter, this period, is a much more competitive environment on television generally across every service, and so we are very happy with the figures, honestly.

“It’s still this extraordinary phenomenon that is getting nearly three million viewers every night at nine o’clock, and many of them young.

“It’s the biggest young show that is on the television in total so there’s no panic at all about Love Island and we’ll continue to make it.”

He also noted that the show format was rolling out across the world, with versions in Australia, France and the US.