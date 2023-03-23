Apprentice finalist Rochelle: Kim K of business world remark ‘did me wonders’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Apprentice finalist Rochelle: Kim K of business world remark ‘did me wonders’

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 12:04 am
The Apprentice finalist Rochelle Anthony is vying with Marnie Swindells to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar (Ian West/PA)
The Apprentice finalist Rochelle Anthony is vying with Marnie Swindells to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar (Ian West/PA)

The Apprentice finalist Rochelle Anthony, who dubbed herself the Kim Kardashian of the business world ahead of the series, has said the “tongue-in-cheek” comment was a “win-win”.

The 35-year-old hair guru will battle it out in the final of the BBC One reality show on Thursday evening against boxing gym owner Marnie Swindells, with both vying to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar for their respective businesses.

Bedfordshire salon owner Anthony reflected on her first impressions on the show, having made the final two following weeks of tasks which saw Lord Sugar whittle down 18 contestants.

The Apprentice
Lord Sugar with The Apprentice finalists Rochelle Anthony and Marnie Swindells (Ian West/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I knew I was going to be open to criticism. Even my first VT, where I said ‘I’m the Kim Kardashian of the business world’…

“I think a lot of people took that wrong, but it just did me wonders because I think the girls that resonated with me were the girls that maybe look like me and are into hair (and) make-up.

“But, slowly, I think I actually turned the public’s opinion around and they thought ‘She’s not an airhead, she’s actually got a bit about her’.

“It was a win-win for me because it was a very tongue-in-cheek comment and I think that just showcased who I am, I don’t really take myself too seriously. It has actually been really well received.”

Anthony said securing a spot in the final two of The Apprentice shows “you can wear whatever you like, it’s your body, it’s your life, and you can still be successful in business”.

She told PA: “I’ve had obviously the odd troll here and there but I’m quite trigger-happy with the block button.

“I always knew I was going to get judgement initially, because I’m in the hair and beauty industry and it all comes part and parcel with the job.”

The Apprentice
Marnie Swindells and Rochelle Anthony are the last remaining candidates out of an original 18 (Ian West/PA)

She later added: That’s what I’ve always wanted to prove – I’m never going to be a generalisation, I’m going to be me and I’m going to be my most true, authentic, genuine self, and, like it or lump it, I’m still going to make money.”

Anthony also spoke about the 17th series of the show having an all-female semi-final for a second year in a row.

She said: “I know that there’s been a few comments going around that ‘the BBC are so woke’ and ‘isn’t it coincidental’ but actually I think, if it had been the other way round, and it was an all-male final, no-one would say anything.

“I love the fact that it’s all about girl power. So I’m proud to be there with women stood by my side. It just shows that women are to be taken seriously in business, because we know what we’re doing as well. The roles have reversed.”

Fellow finalist Swindells, who is a court advocate and gold medal-winning boxer from London, also said it was “amazing” to have an all-female semi-final.

The Apprentice
Boxer Marnie Swindells said her background in sport had helped her to battle each round of tasks and fight to make it through to the final (Ian West/PA)

She told PA: “Obviously being a woman in boxing, and in such a male-dominated industry I’m already a huge advocate for women coming through and shining and showing what we’re made of.

“From a personal perspective, it was really good to see and it was so good to share that moment with those girls after the journey we’ve had.

“We didn’t get off to the best start in the first week and I think Lord Sugar said we were one of the worst groups of women he’d ever had so it was a bit of a full turn-around moment and we got our time to shine at the end.”

The 28-year-old also said her background in sport had helped her to battle each round of tasks and fight to make it through to the final.

She told PA: “Boxing is such a gutsy sport and, in order to get in the ring, you have to put it all on the line and literally fight for it.

“There’s definitely a big transfer there to being in the boardroom and just putting everything on the line and really going after what you want.

“I think boxing makes you fearless. If you can get in there and have a fight in front of 400 people, there’s not much I don’t think you can’t do.”

The Apprentice
Rochelle Anthony and Marnie Swindells are vying to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar (Ian West/PA)

Swindells added that making it to the final two on The Apprentice is “worlds apart” from her working-class background.

She told PA: “From a personal point of view, it’s almost hard to comprehend the fact that I’m even in the final. I come from a background that is so distant from this world of wealth and success and everything that Lord Sugar is, so it feels surreal.

“I grew up in a caravan up north. My mum was a cleaner. I’m the first person in my family to go to university and I’ve really made a big effort to try and get away from that world and set a new life for myself.

“Getting on to the show alone was surreal; to have got this far among so many talented, incredible, inspiring candidates, to be in that last two is the stuff that dreams are made of.”

– The Apprentice final airs on Thursday March 23 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

Lisa William hopes to defend her title as World Porridge Champion when the contest returns in October. Image: James Ross.
Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships
Ferries fiasco inquiry blames Nicola Sturgeon and transport chiefs
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government's proposals for fishing bans
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey Thistle claim second win of the season; Turriff United prove too strong for…
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Formartine United beat Banks o' Dee 2-0 - with Dee skipper Kane Winton ruled…
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brechin City close the gap on Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle with 3-0 win…
Scotland Under-20 players after their 40-17 defeat to Italy at Scotstoun on Sunday.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland's domestic development programme is in serious crisis, and it…
Police have closed Ness Bridge in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness bridge closed following concern for a person

Editor's Picks

Most Commented