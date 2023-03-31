ITV commissions documentary series exploring fake CIA agent William Allen Jordan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

ITV has commissioned a new documentary series, which will explore the shocking story of fake CIA agent William Allen Jordan.

The Other Mrs Jordan is set to air across three episodes on ITV streaming service ITVX.

The documentary will tell the cat-and-mouse tale of Jordan, who falsely convinced his wife, Mary Turner Thomson, that he was an American CIA agent working in counter terrorism in the early 2000s.

Thomson’s world is turned upside down when she receives a phone call in April 2006 from someone claiming to be “the other Mrs Jordan”.

The programme will centre on the “literal and metaphorical search for Jordan – a serial bigamist, sexual predator and pathological liar whose crimes are both heinous and numerous,” according to ITV.

The pursuit will begin with Edinburgh-born Thomson, but the series will ultimately reveal “a baton race of women each seeking the truth”.

The Other Mrs Jordan has been inspired by books written by Thomson – The Bigamist and The Psychopath – and, while exploring the most personal feelings of the series’ interviewees, will explore whether Jordan is, in fact, a psychopath.

Bafta-winning filmmaker Matt Smith of Circle Circle Films will executive produce on the project, with Olivia Isaacs directing.

Of the project, Smith said: “Mary’s story is one where the truth is wilder than fiction – a wickedly playful, twisting manhunt and mystery told in real time and a rollercoaster of emotions.”

ITV’s commissioning editor for factual entertainment Nicola Lloyd said: “What a story, so full of twists and turns I was gripped from the start.

“It’s even more shocking when you find out Jordan is still operating now, conning people as we speak.

“I’m grateful his female victims will have a strong voice in this film.

“The fact a filmmaker of Matt’s calibre is telling the story means as he reveals the layers of the tale, ITVX viewers can lose themselves and binge watch the lot. I’m delighted to be working with him again.”

Further details on the project will be announced in due course.