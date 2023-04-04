Shane Lynch found ‘direct relationship with God’ after being on ‘the dark side’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Shane Lynch found ‘direct relationship with God’ after being on ‘the dark side’

By Press Association
Shane Lynch (BBC/CTVC/PA)
Shane Lynch (BBC/CTVC/PA)

Shane Lynch has spoken about his “direct relationship with God”, after being on what he described as the “dark side” and having been “very interested in satanic stuff for a long period” of his life.

The Irish singer and former Boyzone member, 46, will feature in Pilgrimage on BBC Two, in which celebrities with differing faiths and beliefs tackle a modern day Catholic pilgrimage.

Ahead of the show airing, Lynch, who is a Pentecostal born-again Christian, explained his own relationship with his religion, saying: “I’m a born-again Christian. It’s a lifestyle, it’s not a religion at all.

“I was born and raised a Catholic, but I was baptised as a child. Being born again is the symbolism of baptism.

“So as an adult, I made the choice to be baptised. And I decided to have a direct relationship with God.”

In the programme, which begins on Good Friday at 9pm, Lynch will be joined on the pilgrimage by actress Su Pollard, who was raised Church of England, Jewish actress Rita Simons, reality TV star Vicky Pattison, who is agnostic, practising Catholic, maths teacher and TV personality Bobby Seagull, Nabil Abdulrashid, a comedian and practising Muslim, and Paralympian Millie Knight who is non-practising Church of England.

Pilgrimage
Seven celebrities will feature in Pilgrimage on BBC Two (BBC/CTVC)

Speaking about why he decided to change religions, Lynch said: “I changed religion and I changed lifestyle. I changed everything because of my behaviour.

“I was on the dark side, and I was very interested in satanic stuff for a long period of my life.

“I knew and understood the spirits as such (and the Spirit, the Holy Spirit), the spirits of the occult and witchcraft, which I know is a dark and horrible world.

“So, knowing the dark, I decided I needed the light. That was the symbolism and I found him.”

The seven celebrities will travel by foot, road and train as they follow Portugal’s Northern Way.

Their final destination is the Sanctuary in the city of Fatima, where in 1917, three local children claimed they saw apparitions of the Virgin Mary.

Su Pollard, Bobby Seagull, Vicky Pattison, Rita Simons, Nabil Abdulrashid, Shane Lynch and Millie Knight (BBC/CTVC)

Lynch also said he feels his life has been enhanced by his religion, adding: “It’s given me life, more than enhancement. It’s unbelievable.

“We are the only ones who can decide. It’s our decision to either want God or not. God is not a bully. He doesn’t come in and say ‘right, I’m in your life now’.

“You have to decide that you want to know what that world is. Experience that love and prosperity and he leaves you to it.

“And if you want to go to Mass on Sunday, and that’s it, then that’s your relationship with God.

“If you want to sit with God all day long in your car, listening to the radio, I look at it as mental food. So it’s what feeds my mind.

“What I watch, what I listen to, what I digest, it’s actually mental food instead of mental health.”

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal, will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on April 7 at 9pm.

