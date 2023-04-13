Second Game Of Thrones prequel series ordered by HBO

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Game Of Thrones prequel spin-off series has been ordered by HBO.

Set a century before the events of the popular fantasy series, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, tells the story of two unlikely heroes in the land of Westeros.

The story is made up of the first three official prequel novellas of George RR Martin’s ongoing series A Song Of Ice And Fire.

It tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, following their exploits in an age when the Iron Throne is still under Targaryen rule.

A century before @GameofThrones, there was Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. Executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis, A Knight of the #SevenKingdoms: The Hedge Knight has received a straight to series order. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/MRPUke5Upt — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

“Improbable heroes though they be, great destinies lie ahead for Dunk and Egg; as do powerful foes, royal intrigue, and outrageous exploits,” the novels’ logline reads.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has received a straight to series order from HBO and will stream on Warner Bros newly unveiled service Max.

Martin will serve as the executive producer of the show, alongside Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis.

It comes following the announcement that production has begun in the UK on the second series of HBO’s previous Game Of Thrones spin-off, House Of The Dragon.

The announcement comes following the success of House Of The Dragon, starring Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith (HBO/PA)

The show is based on Martin’s Fire And Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and the new series will see the return of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine in their starring roles.

It chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House Of The Dragon was well received critically and was awarded the Golden Globe for best drama television series earlier this year.