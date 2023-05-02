Sheridan Smith and Celine Buckens to star in TV adaptation of The Castaways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheridan Smith and Celine Buckens to star in TV adaptation of The Castaways

By Press Association
Sheridan Smith and Celine Buckens to star in TV adaptation of The Castaways (PA Images)
Sheridan Smith and Celine Buckens to star in TV adaptation of The Castaways (PA Images)

Sheridan Smith and Celine Buckens will star in a new TV adaptation of The Castaways, it has been announced.

The UK original drama series is based on the bestselling novel of the same by Lucy Clarke and will be streamed on Paramount+.

The Castaways follows the story of sisters Lori (Smith) and Erin (Buckens) on the holiday of a lifetime in Fiji.

But after a falling out, Erin never boards the island-hopping flight to their tropical resort – and the plane, with Lori on board, never arrives at its destination.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Sheridan Smith (PA)

Months later, despite no wreckage or survivors being found, Erin refuses to give up hope her sister has survived.

After Lori’s credit card is used in a corner shop in a remote village in Fiji, Erin immediately sets out from the UK to investigate the mystery of her sister’s disappearance.

Jumping between the two sisters’ perspectives, viewers will follow Erin’s present day investigation and Lori’s struggle for survival following the crash onto a tropical, remote desert island.

Dark secrets revealed in both the past and present slowly reveal the truth about what happened to Lori and her fellow passengers.

Filming on The Castaways is due to begin on location in Fiji and Greece from next month.

Bafta-nominated Smith is known for her roles on both the big and small screen, including Gavin and Stacey, The C Word and The Railway Children, as well as multiple stage productions.

“I’m so excited to be working with Celine Buckens and to be part of this amazing production bringing Lucy Clarke’s bestselling novel to life,” she said.

“And, as I’m currently playing Shirley Valentine in London’s West End, it’s ironic that I finally get to go to Greece!”

Succession season 4 screening – London
Celine Buckens (Suzan Moore/PA)

Buckens, best known for her role as Talitha Campbell in BBC mini-series Showtrial, said: “I’m really thrilled to bring Erin to life.

“She’s a firecracker and the scripts bring layers and darkness to such an arresting premise. I hope audiences will be as hooked watching it as I was reading it.”

Buckens has also been nominated for awards at both the Baftas and International Emmys.

Clarke praised the “electric scriptwriting” of the TV adaptation and said both Smith and Buckens were cast “perfectly”.

The Castaways is produced by Clapperboard Studios and Blackbox Multimedia and will be available exclusively on Paramount+.

