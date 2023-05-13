Harry and Meghan puppets are ‘surprise royal guests’ at Royal Albert Hall show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “back in London” as gruesome puppets for a one-off show by comedian Al Murray.

The puppets, created for the comedy sketch show Spitting Image, were the “surprise royal guests” for Murray’s show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Titled Gig For Victory, the coronation-themed show is Murray’s only live date of 2023 as his famous character The Pub Landlord.

BREAKING NEWS! Harry & Meghan are back in London @RoyalAlbertHall as the surprise Royal guests for the Gig For Victory coronation show, celebrating the one true King…of Beers! @almurray pic.twitter.com/XkrycaB7rB — Spitting Image The Musical (@SpittingImage) May 12, 2023

It is billed as “offering people thirsty for common sense a full pint of the good stuff”, and “ celebrating the one true King…of Beers!”.

The Spitting Image official Twitter account posted a picture of the Harry and Meghan puppets “sat” waiting for the show to begin on Friday.

Murray was one of the co-writers for the recent stage production: Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World – which featured the Sussex’s puppets.

(Jacob King/PA)

The show, featuring other famous faces including the King, rapper Stormzy and Tom Cruise, had its world premiere in February.

Spitting Image made its return on BritBox in September 2021 following its revival in 2020 for the first time in 24 years.

The popular sketch show, featuring puppets of well-known figures, originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its prime.