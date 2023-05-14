Kate Winslet leads trend for vampy black outfits at the Bafta TV awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Winslet leads trend for vampy black outfits at the Bafta TV awards

By Press Association
Kate Winslet was one of the many stars wearing all black on the Bafta TV awards red carpet (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Winslet was one of the many stars wearing all black on the Bafta TV awards red carpet (Yui Mok/PA)

The sun might have been shining in London for the Bafta TV awards, but black was the overwhelming fashion trend on the red carpet.

Stars including Bad Sisters actress Sharon Horgan and I Am Ruth’s Kate Winslet led a slew of celebrities wearing all black for the annual awards ceremony honouring the best of British television, hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet (Yui Mok/PA)

Nominated for the best leading actress gong for her role in I Am Ruth, Winslet kept things sleek and simple on the red carpet.

The form-fitting black midi dress had an asymmetric halterneck silhouette, and Winslet had her hair swept into an updo. Giving the look a subtle pop of colour, she paired the dress with deep purple heels.

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton (Yui Mok/PA)

Winslet walked the red carpet with her daughter Mia Threapleton, who acts alongside her in I Am Ruth. Threapleton matched her mother in black: wearing a halterneck jumpsuit with wide legs, a white cummerbund and her hair in a similar updo.

Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan (Yui Mok/PA)

Horgan wore a black gown by cult label The Vampire’s Wife, set up by model Susie Cave.

The slightly see-through dress had puff shoulders and a floral motif. Called the Night Sparrow Floral-Devore Gown, it retails at £1,795.

“The gracious high neckline and capped sleeves whisper of Victoriana,” the brand says of the dress.

Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman (Yui Mok/PA)

Claudia Winkleman is nominated for best entertainment performance for her role presenting reality show Traitors.

Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman (Yui Mok/PA)

On the red carpet, she gave a sartorial nod to the BBC show by wearing a tailored black suit with the word Faithful emblazoned across the back.

Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel (Yui Mok/PA)

Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton actress Golda Rosheuvel swapped towering wigs and corseted gowns for a modern black dress with silver sparkly detailing on the bodice and a chiffon cape attachment.

Michelle Visage
Michelle Visage (Yui Mok/PA)

Taking on red carpet presenting duties for the event, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wore a Versace-inspired black gown laden with chains by Berlin-based designer Jasmin Erbas.

Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore (Yui Mok/PA)

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore wore a vampy black gown for the awards show. The two-piece gown had a surreal see-through mesh section around the midriff and simple Nineties-inspired spaghetti straps.

Frankie Bridge
Frankie Bridge (Yui Mok/PA)

Continuing the trend for sexy black outfits was singer Frankie Bridge, in a slim-fitting gown with long sleeves, a high neck and extreme cut-outs on either side of the waist.

Anita Rani
Anita Rani (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter Anita Rani seemed to take inspiration from Nineties supermodels in her look: a silky black gown with a halterneck and loose cowl neck and open back.

Her super short hair was slicked back and on Instagram she thanked her “sexy makeup witch” – make-up artist SJ Wai – for her smokey eye look.

Vogue Williams
Vogue Williams (Yui Mok/PA)

Irish model Vogue Williams continued the trend for all black, in a daring Alice Temperley gown made up of a bodysuit underneath a sheer mesh dress over the top.

She topped off the look with a long slicked back ponytail and bright red lip.

The Bafta Television awards with P&O Cruises will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday at 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told