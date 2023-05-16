The Traitors will be a different game when series two airs – production company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Traitors will be a different game when series two airs – production company

By Press Association
The Traitors is going to be a ‘different game’ when the psychological reality TV show returns, its production company has said (Ian West/PA)
The Traitors is going to be a ‘different game’ when the psychological reality TV show returns, its production company has said (Ian West/PA)

The Traitors is going to be a “different game” when the psychological reality TV show returns to the BBC, its production company has said.

Series two has had more than 40,000 applications, according to Studio Lambert, following the show proving a hit over the Christmas period last year when 22 strangers competed for a £100,000 prize at a castle in the Highlands.

The original format saw groups secretly divided for “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust”.

On season one, four players were made secret traitors and were tasked with “murdering” the other faithful contestants while the latter had to root out the traitors and “banish” them.

When asked about the second instalment of the programme at Tuesday’s Wales Screen Summit, Toni Ireland, executive producer at Studio Lambert, said: “The difficult second album (is what) we’re calling it.

“We’re really excited about doing series two, we can’t give too much away at the moment, obviously, but we’re really looking forward to it.

“I’m excited because the game’s going to be different, people have watched the show now.

“When this cast came to us, they had never seen the show, they were just playing with their gut instinct and just going: ‘This is how I’m going to play this game’.

“Now, I imagine a (new) cast will have seen it, they’re going to come to us with pre-planned ideas of the way they think it’s going to go, and obviously it’s our job to make sure that they’re always kept on their toes and they don’t know what’s around every corner.”

On Sunday, the series took home the TV Bafta award for the reality and constructed factual category along with an entertainment performance gong that went to the show’s host Claudia Winkleman.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Syeda Irtizaali, Toni Ireland, and Sarah Fay are among the team with the reality and factual Bafta award for the Traitors (Yui Mok/PA)

When asked about how many people applied to take part in the show originally, Sarah Fay, executive producer at Studio Lambert, said: “(For) series one we had about 1,500 applications, so okay for a first series, quite modest.

“I checked in with our casting producers this morning…(we’ll) look at 40,000.”

She added: “We’re still (going to) be going out there and looking and targeting and finding people who wouldn’t necessarily have you know (thought to) apply.

“We’re always looking at different ways to make sure we’ve got the very best people coming to the series.”

Syeda Irtizaali, the editor of unscripted at the BBC, also confirmed that Strictly Come Dancing presenter Winkleman, 51, would be returning for a second series.

She added: “I’ll tell you the tagline for series two, which is ‘You think you know how to play the game, you don’t know anything’. That’s all we’re (going to) say.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks