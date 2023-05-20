The troubles which plagued Phillip Schofield ahead of This Morning departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The troubles which plagued Phillip Schofield ahead of This Morning departure

By Press Association
Phillip Schofield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Phillip Schofield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

In the months leading up to his departure from This Morning, Phillip Schofield has faced a number of controversies.

On Saturday, it was announced the 61-year-old was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the programme.

However, he has been at the centre of numerous headlines recently due to reports of a rift with his long-time co-host Holly Willoughby, his brother’s sex abuse trial and furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying in state.

Reports began last week that the TV presenter and Willoughby were barely speaking off-camera.

Following press coverage that their relationship had come under strain, Schofield hailed Willoughby as his “rock” in a statement to The Sun.

He said: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

Despite the speculation, the duo put on a united front during the show this week and made no reference to stories in the press about their relationship.

The reports came after Schofield took pre-planned leave from the ITV show around his brother’s sex abuse trial at Exeter Crown Court last month.

Dancing On Ice 2020
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Former civilian police worker Timothy Schofield, 54, was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

In a statement released by his lawyer after the guilty verdict, the former This Morning host said: “My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected.

“If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my brother, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family.

“These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts. As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

The TV duo had presented the show together since 2009 and also co-host ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

ITV will make further announcements on the ice-skating competition’s presenting line-up in due course ahead of its return to screens in January 2024, the PA news agency understands.

Last September, TV pair Schofield and Willoughby also faced a backlash over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Following an online outcry, the chief executive of ITV, Dame Carolyn McCall, said the pair had been “misrepresented” over the issue and stressed they had been attending as members of the media to film a segment for This Morning.

Following Schofield’s departure, ITV has said Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”.

