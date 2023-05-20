Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon receives standing ovation at Cannes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon receives standing ovation at Cannes

By Press Association
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro attending the premiere for Killers of the Flower Moon during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Doug Peters/PA)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro attending the premiere for Killers of the Flower Moon during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Doug Peters/PA)

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio Robert De Niro has received a standing ovation following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book of the same name, the western follows the story of the Osage Nation who became very wealthy due to oil on their land.

Set in the 1920s, the film explores how the wealth of these Native Americans attracted white interlopers who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

76th Cannes Film Festival
William Belleau, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tantoo Cardinal, director Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Cara Jade Myers and Lily Gladstone (Doug Peters/PA)

DiCaprio and De Niro star in the film adaptation for Apple alongside Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

Hollywood star DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, a white man married to Gladstone’s Mollie Burkhart, a woman of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma.

On Saturday, the film made its world premiere at the French festival and videos circulated on social media of the event show the audience giving it a roaring standing ovation.

Addressing the crowd after the screening, Scorsese said: “We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It’s taken its time to come around but Apple did so great by us. There was lots of grass. I’m a New Yorker.”

Ahead of its debut, the star-studded cast also walked the red carpet together with director Scorsese, DiCaprio, De Niro and Plemons all wearing classic black tuxedos.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Lily Gladstone attending the premiere for Killers of the Flower Moon during the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

Meanwhile, Gladstone donned a black gown with a yellow floral-style pattern and statement earrings.

Singer Robbie Williams, actress Salma Hayek and supermodel Naomi Campbell were also among the celebrities who attended the star-studded event.

The film’s premiere on Saturday marks Scorsese’s first to debut in Cannes since 1985’s After Hours.

Killers of the Flower Moon is to open in cinemas on October 6 before streaming globally on Apple TV.

