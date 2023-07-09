Rory Bremner on portraying Chris Tarrant in Quiz: ‘I was just ready for a challenge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory Bremner on portraying Chris Tarrant in Quiz: ‘I was just ready for a challenge’

By Press Association
Rory Bremner attends the Henley Festival 2023 as guest of Audi in Henley-on-Thames (Audi UK)
Rory Bremner attends the Henley Festival 2023 as guest of Audi in Henley-on-Thames (Audi UK)

Impressionist Rory Bremner has told of his excitement about portraying Chris Tarrant in the UK tour of Quiz.

Written by playwright James Graham, whose credits also include Ink, This House and The Vote, as well as TV drama Brexit: The Uncivil War, Quiz is based on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating drama.

TV presenter Tarrant hosted the popular show until 2014 and the upcoming UK tour of the play is due to hit the road from September this year.

Speaking at the Henley Festival, Bremner, known for his political satire, told the PA news agency that the voice is “locked and loaded”.

He added: “I’ve been waiting for a challenge for a while and this was the one that came along. I’ve been really loving my time on (BBC Radio 4 show) I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, and to be part of that is a joy.

“That’s an area where I think people understand that there is a place for humour, which is just silly, and it can be very inventive, or it can be just very silly.

“But to be on tour with Jack Dee and the others has been just such a privilege. I never thought I’d be playing those big theatres again and hearing the laughter. But I’ve loved that.”

Bremner, 62, became a household name with TV shows like Channel 4’s satirical show Bremner, Bird And Fortune, alongside John Bird and John Fortune, as well as Rory Bremner… Who Else?, and has also been a regular on other popular shows such as Mock The Week.

Quiz details the story of former Army major Charles Ingram and his wife Diana, who were found guilty of using an elaborate coughing scheme to cheat their way to the £1 million top prize on the ITV quiz show during a high-profile trial in 2003.

The incident and ensuing court case, in which they denied a single charge of procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception, was the subject of the 2020 ITV drama Quiz, scripted by Graham, and starring Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford as the couple and Michael Sheen as show host Tarrant.

TV star Bremner, who is an Audi ambassador and performed for guests in the Audi VIP enclosure at Henley Festival, said: “I was just ready for a challenge. I know Chris (Tarrant), I’ve studied him, I’m happy, I think it’s a voice I can do but I think I want to work on the character and that’s the journey that I will be on with the director.”

Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox and The Money Maker’s Eric Collins were also in attendance at the Henley Festival event.

