Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bafta-winning show Big Zuu’s Big Eats returns with star-studded line-up

By Press Association
Big Zuu won the Bafta TV award for features and entertainment performance (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Mo Farah, Jonathan Ross and Aitch are among the famous faces who will guest star on Big Zuu’s Big Eats this autumn, UKTV has announced.

The Bafta award-winning series will return with a new Big Eats HQ where Big Zuu, whose real name is Zuhair Hassan, will be creating a selection of inspired dishes for the line-up of celebrity guests.

Series four will see four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo, comedian and chat show host Ross and Brit award-winning rapper Aitch feature, as well as former England footballer Alex Scott and comedian Ellie Taylor.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 – England and World XI Training – Champneys Tring – Friday 9th June
Sir Mo Farah (Bradley Collyer/PA)

After Life star Roisin Conaty will also appear on the show, as well as comedians Sarah Kendall and Nabil Abdulrashid, in the new Big Eats house for the “ultimate foodie experience”.

Big Zuu, Tubsey and Hyder will bring “flavour from all over the world to a national audience” as the group welcome guests into the Big Eats food truck before hosting the finale in the new HQ.

Last May, TV personality and rapper Big Zuu celebrated his “humble beginnings” and “working class people” after winning the Bafta TV award for features and entertainment performance.

Big Zuu fought off a selection of industry heavyweights to take home the award for entertainment performance, with Alison Hammond, Graham Norton, Joe Lycett, Michael McIntyre and Sean Lock all receiving nominations in the category.