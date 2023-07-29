The Voice Kids will not return to screens next year after seven series – ITV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Voice Kids will not return to screens next year after seven series – ITV

By Press Association
Danny Jones (left), Pixie Lott (second left), will.i.am, and Emma Willis (right) attending a photocall to launch The Voice Kids (Ian West/PA)
Danny Jones (left), Pixie Lott (second left), will.i.am, and Emma Willis (right) attending a photocall to launch The Voice Kids (Ian West/PA)

The Voice Kids will not return to UK screens next year as the show will be “taking a break” after seven series, ITV has confirmed.

Launching in 2017 as a spin-off of the popular adult version of the singing competition, the junior edition searched for new singing talent aged between seven and 14.

Pop star Pixie Lott, McFly’s Danny Jones and US rapper Will.i.am have featured on the judging panel since the beginning – as well as host Emma Willis.

The fourth chair has been being occupied by a number of stars including Jessie J, Paloma Faith and Melanie C, with Boyzone singer Ronan Keating completing the line-up last year.

Flackstock festival
Ronan Keating (Suzan Moore/PA)

An ITV spokesperson said: “After seven fantastic series on ITV1 and ITVX, The Voice Kids is taking a break in 2024.

“We’re working with Lifted Entertainment on The Voice UK for 2024 and development of The Voice branded specials.”

The latest series was won by identical twins Shanice and Andrea Nyandoro who impressed the judges with their rendition of Faith by Stevie Wonder in their first audition.

The duo were crowned the 2023 winners earlier this month during the grand finale.

The show has previously been won by Israella Chris in 2022, Torrin Cuthill in 2021, Justine Afante in 2020, Sam Wilkinson in 2019, Daniel Davies in 2018 and Jess Folley in the first year of 2017.

ITV will continue to produce the adult edition of The Voice UK, which also features Will.i.am on the judging panel alongside Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie.