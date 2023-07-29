The Voice Kids will not return to screens next year after seven series – ITV

The Voice Kids will not return to UK screens next year as the show will be “taking a break” after seven series, ITV has confirmed.

Launching in 2017 as a spin-off of the popular adult version of the singing competition, the junior edition searched for new singing talent aged between seven and 14.

Pop star Pixie Lott, McFly’s Danny Jones and US rapper Will.i.am have featured on the judging panel since the beginning – as well as host Emma Willis.

The fourth chair has been being occupied by a number of stars including Jessie J, Paloma Faith and Melanie C, with Boyzone singer Ronan Keating completing the line-up last year.

Ronan Keating (Suzan Moore/PA)

An ITV spokesperson said: “After seven fantastic series on ITV1 and ITVX, The Voice Kids is taking a break in 2024.

“We’re working with Lifted Entertainment on The Voice UK for 2024 and development of The Voice branded specials.”

The latest series was won by identical twins Shanice and Andrea Nyandoro who impressed the judges with their rendition of Faith by Stevie Wonder in their first audition.

The duo were crowned the 2023 winners earlier this month during the grand finale.

It's a win for Team Will and his wonder twins! Huge congratulations to Shanice and Andrea ❤️ What an incredibly talented duo you are 🎉 #TheVoiceKidsUK pic.twitter.com/1yd0UWPmwT — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) July 15, 2023

The show has previously been won by Israella Chris in 2022, Torrin Cuthill in 2021, Justine Afante in 2020, Sam Wilkinson in 2019, Daniel Davies in 2018 and Jess Folley in the first year of 2017.

ITV will continue to produce the adult edition of The Voice UK, which also features Will.i.am on the judging panel alongside Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie.