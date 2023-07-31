Ross Kemp to explore world’s most notorious prisons in new Channel 5 series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Ross Kemp to explore world’s most notorious prisons in new Channel 5 series

By Press Association
Ross Kemp will visit notorious prisons in Latin America and South-East Asia (Ian West/PA)
Ross Kemp will visit notorious prisons in Latin America and South-East Asia (Ian West/PA)

Actor and TV presenter Ross Kemp will discover first-hand what it is like to live in the world’s most dangerous prisons for an upcoming Channel 5 series.

The Bafta-winning documentary maker, known for his hard-hitting Extreme World films, will immerse himself in the world’s most “high-security and high-risk prisons” housing gang leaders, serial killers, violent criminals, drug lords and mass murderers to experience living among “society’s most dangerous”, the channel said.

Ross Kemp: 72 Hours In… will see the 59-year-old on the “frontline of law enforcement’s fight against gangs, ruthless killers and organised crime”, immersing himself in the notorious prisons of Latin America to the penitentiaries of South-East Asia, Channel 5 said.

Kemp has made a career out of throwing himself headfirst into some of the very worst places the world can provide, from drug dens in the rainforest to the prison cells of Belmarsh.

On the new series, he said: “I’ve been to some of the toughest prisons in the UK and all around the world. I thought I’d experienced it all, and taken every adventure, but this time we’re going even further than before!

“I’m looking forward to my first documentary series with Channel 5 and taking you all on this journey with me.”

Channel 5 said Kemp will explore what it takes to be part of the teams that “often risk their lives” to keep the peace and run these complex institutions, with the eight-part series set to begin filming this summer.

Ross Kemp
Ross Kemp is to present a new eight-part series exploring world’s most notorious prisons (Channel 5 handout/PA)

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor for Unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our working relationship with Ross, who is no stranger to immersing himself in some of the world’s most dangerous environments.

“This series will see him push himself further than ever before and experience raw, visceral reactions when coming face-to-face with some of the world’s most dangerous criminals locked up in extraordinary prisons.”

Tom Popay, creative director and executive producer of Chalkboard, said: “This show is a rare opportunity to enter some of the most notorious prisons across the world.

“We’ll pull back the curtain to show the inner workings of these complex institutions, and share what it’s like to be an inmate inside them.”

It comes after former EastEnders actor Kemp revealed he had turned down a trip to see the Titanic wreckage on an OceanGate submersible for a TV show, following the implosion of the deep-sea vessel which resulted in the death of all five people aboard.