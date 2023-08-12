David and Victoria Beckham share pride as daughter walks with Miami star Messi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David and Victoria Beckham share pride as daughter walks with Miami star Messi

By Press Association
David and Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)
David and Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

David and Victoria Beckham have shared their pride after their daughter Harper accompanied Lionel Messi on to the football pitch before a match in the US.

The couple’s youngest child walked hand-in-hand with the Argentine football great on Friday evening before his team Inter Miami beat Charlotte FC 4-0.

Former England footballer and Inter Miami owner Beckham posted a photo of the pair on his Instagram on Saturday, saying: “Making people smile in Miami & and all around the USA @leomessi.”

He added: “My beautiful girl Harper Seven the most beautiful smile.”

His wife, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, also shared a series of photos of their 12-year-old daughter posing with Messi before the game and standing beside him on the pitch.

“Another great win last night in Miami!!! Special moment for Harper waking out with @leomessi kisses xxxx,” she wrote.

Messi, 36, completed his move to Inter Miami in July on a deal which will run to 2025, after his contract with Paris St Germain came to an end.

Beckham’s move to Major League Soccer in 2007 was a landmark moment in the history of the league.

His transfer to the Los Angeles Galaxy included an agreement that allowed the former England captain to own an MLS team for a discounted fee.

He exercised that option in 2014 and the team played its first match in 2020.

He and Victoria married in July 1999 and the couple have four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.