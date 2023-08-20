Ben Fogle to explore the Congo for new Channel 5 documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Fogle to explore the Congo for new Channel 5 documentary

By Press Association
Ben Fogle Into The Congo (Channel 5/PA)
Ben Fogle Into The Congo (Channel 5/PA)

Ben Fogle has described his trip to the Republic of the Congo for a new Channel 5 series as fulfilling a “lifelong ambition that was more than I could have imagined”.

The TV adventurer, 49, will explore the “beating heart of Africa” for a three-part documentary series to better understand the area which is still “steeped in great myth and misconception”, the broadcaster said.

Into The Congo With Ben Fogle will see the TV presenter “fully immerse” himself, encountering the wildlife and ancient tribespeople while living and sleeping in the jungle, as well as taking on challenging journeys through the terrain.

Broadcaster Fogle, who has rowed across the Atlantic, climbed Everest, raced to the South Pole and run across the Sahara, said of his latest expedition: “The Congo was one of the most memorable expeditions I have ever been on.

“It surprised me, it moved me, and it inspired me.

“I have wanted to explore the Congo since I was a child, when I first read about the mighty Congo river, so the trip was a lifelong ambition that was more than I could have imagined.”

The 60-minute episodes will see the Congo as the home to the second largest rainforest in the world – after the Amazon – while the Congo Basin has become one of the top destinations in the world for explorers.

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor of Unscripted for Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “It was tough finding somewhere new and exciting for Ben to visit with an adventurer CV like his.

“In the Congo you’ve got danger and natural wonder in equal measure and the result is extraordinary. He gives Indiana Jones a run for his money.”

Amundsen Omega 3 South Pole race
Ben Fogle with his wife Marina on his return to Heathrow Airport after he and James Cracknell returned from the Amundsen Omega 3 South Pole race (Steve Parsons/PA)

Chris Brogden and Tayte Simpson, executive producers at Mentorn Media, said: “Producing this series was an extraordinary experience, showing the breadth of the Congo’s culture and natural beauty.

“Ben spent time with one the world’s most extreme tribes, one that has never let cameras in before.

“The filming proved to be profound and magical.”

The series was filmed this summer and is expected to air in the coming months on Channel 5.