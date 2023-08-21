BBC recommissions Waterloo Road for two further series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC recommissions Waterloo Road for two further series

By Press Association
Waterloo Road has been recommissioned for a further two series (Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/Helen Williams/BBC/PA)
The BBC has recommissioned TV drama Waterloo Road for two further series.

The TV show, which explores the lives of students at a state school in Greater Manchester, initially ran on the BBC between 2006 and 2015.

Earlier in the year, the show returned with two new series and a cast ensemble that included Coronation Street stars Angela Griffin and Kym Marsh and Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas.

Waterloo Road has been recommissioned by the BBC for a further two series (Kate Bones/Matt Burlem/BBC/PA)

The next two series of the show will each comprise eight hour-long episodes, with filming set to begin in Greater Manchester in the autumn.

Altogether, three new series of Waterloo Road are on the way, as another series has been filmed and is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer early next year.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “It’s been a joy to see Waterloo Road return to the BBC this year, delighting new and returning fans with its fantastic ensemble of relatable characters and a winning mix of heart, humour and high drama.

“It’s been especially exciting to see the new boxsets prove so popular on iPlayer, and for the next brilliant generation of acting and production talent to break into the industry via their work on the series.

“Life’s never dull for the staff and pupils of Waterloo Road, and there’s a lot more drama to come!”

Cameron Roach, executive producer of Waterloo Road said: “We’re beyond thrilled with the triumphant return of Waterloo Road, and so thankful to the BBC for committing to the show so fully.

“We love that the show has the potential not only to be a crown jewel for BBC iPlayer, but also serve as a true beacon for training, and inspiring next generation talent.”

Waterloo Road is set and made in Greater Manchester, and its earlier series had a cast ensemble which included Loose Women’s Denise Welch and Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman.

According to the BBC, Waterloo Road is in BBC iPlayer’s top three most-watched titles of the year so far for 16-34 year olds, alongside Happy Valley and EastEnders.

Viewers can stream the 2023 series of Waterloo Road on BBC iPlayer.