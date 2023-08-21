Charles Martinet to step down as voice of Nintendo’s Mario after 27 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles Martinet to step down as voice of Nintendo’s Mario after 27 years

By Press Association
Charles Martinet is becoming an ambassador for Nintendo. (Stephen Kelly/PA)
The voice of Nintendo’s Mario character for 27 years is to “step back” from the role, the game company has announced.

Charles Martinet was the original voice of the Italian plumber, according to the Japanese video game giant, which said his acting stretches back to 1996 instalment Super Mario 64.

He also provided other voices in the game series including Mario’s twin brother Luigi and villain Wario.

In statement on Monday on Twitter – recently rebranded as X – Nintendo said: “Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario ambassador.

“With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he’ll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all!

“It has been an honour working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him.

“Please keep an eye out for a special video message from (video game designer and Mario creator) Shigeru Miyamoto  and Charles himself, which we will post at a future date.”

Captioning the post, Martinet wrote: “My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo !!!!!!!”

The 67-year-old actor did not reprise his role as Mario in animated film adaptation The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in which Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt voiced the title character opposite It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor Charlie Day as Luigi.

However, Martinet did play Luigi and Mario’s father Giuseppe in the Universal Pictures movie which grossed more than a billion dollars (£795 million), according to studio estimates.

The next game in the series from Nintendo is set to be Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Martinet has also appeared in games The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack In Time, as well as the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.