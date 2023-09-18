US writers’ union announces negotiations to resume with studios

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

US writers’ union announces negotiations to resume with studios

By Press Association
Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Paramount Pictures (Ashley Landis/AP)
Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Paramount Pictures (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has announced that it will resume negotiations with the body representing major Hollywood studios this week.

More than 11,000 members of the WGA have been on strike since May 2 over issues including pay and the threat of artificial intelligence (AI).

On Monday the WGA told its members that it has a “confirmed schedule to bargain this week” with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is handling negotiations for studios, with discussions due to start on Wednesday.

A negotiations update that was sent to WGA members added: “You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible.

Hollywood Strikes-Delayed Projects
More than 11,000 members of the WGA have been on strike since May 2 (AP)

“We’ll reach out again when there is something of significance to report.

“In the meantime, please continue to demonstrate your commitment and unity by coming out to the picket lines – for yourselves and fellow writers, SAG-AFTRA, other unions’ members and all those in our community who are impacted by the strikes.”

In August AMPTP released details of a “comprehensive package” which it said addressed all the issues the union has identified.

It included “unprecedented terms” in the areas of generative AI, data transparency and minimum staffing, the AMPTP said.

Union Day of Solidarity
Protesters attend the Day of Solidarity union rally in Burbank, California (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

However, the WGA said the counter-offer was “neither nothing nor nearly enough” and that it would “continue to advocate for proposals that fully address our issues rather than accept half measures”.

Thousands of US actors also joined the strike on July 14 when the Screen Actor’s Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra), which represents about 160,000 members of the industry, voted to take industrial action after negotiations over new contracts with the AMPTP broke down.

The strike action has resulted in a major stalling of major Hollywood productions, events and award ceremonies, with actors forbidden from engaging in any promotional activity for work.

Scores of big Hollywood names including Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Brendan Fraser, and fellow actors Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk and Hilary Duff have been pictured on the picket lines in Los Angeles and New York.