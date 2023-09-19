Melvyn Bragg says Gary Lineker’s salary leaves BBC open for an ‘attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Melvyn Bragg says Gary Lineker’s salary leaves BBC open for an ‘attack’

By Press Association
Melvyn Bragg says that the BBC is ‘in a fix’ (Ian West/PA)
Melvyn Bragg says that the BBC is ‘in a fix’ (Ian West/PA)

Veteran broadcaster Melvyn Bragg has said Gary Lineker’s more than £1.3 million salary with the BBC opens the broadcaster up for an “attack” on how it is spending licence fee money.

Match Of the Day host Lineker has been the BBC’s highest paid on-air talent for six consecutive years and the only star to earn more than £1 million in the year 2022/2023, according to the corporation’s annual report published in July.

Bragg, the presenter of BBC Radio 4’s In Our Time, claims Lineker earns “27 times” his salary but that their shows have “about the same audience” numbers.

Gary Lineker comments on Illegal Migration Bill
Gary Lineker is the only star at the BBC to earn more than £1 million in 2022/2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Speaking ahead of his show’s 1,000th episode on Thursday, Bragg told Times2: “I get about the same audience as Gary Lineker. Yeah, about the same number. It’s worth thinking about. And the effort and energy that’s put into (our show).”

Pundit Lineker was paid in 2022/23 between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 for work including Match Of The Day, coverage of the World Cup 2023 and Sports Personality Of The Year.

Bragg said he is not trying to “get at” Lineker, adding: “It would be great if he was paid what I was paid. That would be fine. Which is perfectly all right.

“He’s good, he’s very good… talks very well, knows the game inside out, nothing wrong with that.

“And I’m not using this to get at him. I just think this is an example of the way the BBC is in a fix.”

He added: “Because that is, in my view, going to be one of the next points of attack.

“Look, you’re paying all this money to these people, and not very many people are watching, really.

“And is that what you stand for? And I think it’s an attack waiting to happen.”

The presenter also questioned the salaries of news broadcasters, saying: “Some of the payments of people reading Autocues for the news. It’s just ridiculous. And you think, really?”

MEDIA BBC
Top 10 highest BBC on-air salaries 2022/23 (PA Graphics)

Huw Edwards is the corporation’s highest paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £435,000 – £439,999, up from £410,000 – £414,000 last year.

The broadcaster is currently suspended from the corporation while the BBC conduct an investigation into allegations made against against him earlier this year.

The BBC funding model has long been under consideration by the Government, which has argued the licence fee is losing support among the public amid a changing media landscape.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries announced last year that the licence fee would be frozen at £159 for the next two years until April 2024, saying she wanted to find a new funding model before the current deal expires in 2027 as it is “completely outdated”.