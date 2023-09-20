Layton Williams says he was ‘surprised’ to be paired with Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Layton Williams says he was ‘surprised’ to be paired with Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly

By Press Association
Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams are Strictly Come Dancing partners (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)
Layton Williams has said that he was “surprised” to be partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing.

Williams, 29, who is known for his role in BBC Three’s Bad Education, was revealed to be partnered with professional dancer Kuzmin, 25, in Saturday’s launch episode, becoming the series’ only same-sex couple.

Discussing the moment he found out his partner was Kuzmin, Williams told the PA news agency: “I was a little surprised, just because I didn’t think I was gonna be with Nikita.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2023 – London
Layton Williams is one of 15 celebrities competing on Strictly Come Dancing (IAn West/PA)

“But I feel like, even over the last few days, we’ve spent so much time together this week, we’re raring to go.”

Talking about the spot where they met, Williams said: “It was so beautiful, we met each other on this part of town that overlooks the whole city, but it’s really nostalgic for me, it’s where I used to go with my grandparents and just go for like cute walks when I was a kid and I’ve literally not been there since I was a kid.”

Speaking on what it was like to be partnered with Williams, Kuzmin said: “It’s like a scene out of a movie, to see the whole view… Layton just standing there.

“Me tapping on his shoulder, him turning around very surprised, hopefully positively surprised, with a big smile. It’s just honestly such a cool moment.”

Williams, who is an experienced dancer and performer, having starred in the musicals Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Billy Elliot: The Musical, said that he was “ready” for any criticism from the judges.

He said: “I’m ready. I’m an actor so part of my job is to do something and then the director to come up to me and be like ‘child you better do that better, because I wasn’t believing it.’

“So I can take a note. I would like to think, very much so, like if you’re giving me a note that is gonna make me look better, my performance better… I feel like constructive criticism is cute.”

He added: “I think I deal with pressure pretty well. I am used to doing some elements of live performance, however not to millions of people. So that’s just different.”

The same-sex dance couple follow in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who competed as Strictly’s first same-sex couple in 2020.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe were the first male same-sex couple to perform on the show in 2021.

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday September 23 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.