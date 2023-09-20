Chris Evans given ‘all-clear’ after skin cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Chris Evans given ‘all-clear’ after skin cancer treatment

By Press Association
The radio presenter said his cancer had been ‘as treatable as cancer can possibly be’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chris Evans has revealed he is clear of skin cancer, eight weeks after he was first diagnosed.

Evans, 57, told listeners of his Virgin Radio UK Breakfast Show in August that he had been diagnosed with the early stages of skin cancer and that he had caught it quickly meaning it was “as treatable as cancer can possibly be”.

On Wednesday, the radio presenter told listeners that he had lost a night of sleep over an email he had received about the cancer that was removed from his leg.

Chris Evans urged people to get checked if they had cancer symptoms (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said: “I didn’t sleep, hardly at all last night … two or three hours. A good night, I’ll get six, four or five and because I wake up every 90 minutes for my circadian rhythm, and I surrender to that now, actually I look forward to going back to sleep three times a night, because that’s where I live.

“But I never thought for a second you could lose a night’s sleep because of an email like this.”

He showed co-presenters Vassos Alexander and Rachel Horne the email he had received from the consultant plastic surgeon and Alexander read it live on air.

Reading the email, Alexander said: “I have forwarded the pathology report. It is excellent news. There is no residual disease. You have the all-clear.”

Evans said: “I had a phone conversation with my dermatologist, and she told me that, obviously, the freckle that had moved, metastasised, was malignant, because the biopsy had come back, and that I would need treatment, and would have to have it removed. So we did, and that was last Thursday.

“And so, at quarter-to-four last Thursday, I had cancer and at quarter-to-five, I didn’t. And I just found that out last night. And that’s because time is your biggest weapon against it, if you have an abundance of it, and its biggest weapon against you if you have a lack of it.”

Urging people to get checked if they have cancer symptoms, he added: “If you’re worried about anything, just bear in mind the fact that eight weeks ago I was diagnosed with cancer and now I don’t have it at all. At all.

“And that’s why you just need to attend to things. And it’s really tough, because for years I was the guy who wouldn’t go anywhere near that. But you know, times have changed, thank God.”

In January 2019, Evans moved to Virgin Radio after leaving his long-running breakfast programme on BBC Radio 2 the previous year.

He was also previously on Channel 4 morning show The Big Breakfast and comedy and music programme TFI Friday.