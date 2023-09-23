Strictly Come Dancing celebrities begin quest for Glitterball Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly Come Dancing celebrities begin quest for Glitterball Trophy

By Press Association
Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Nigel Harman, Ellie Leach, Amanda Abbington, Les Dennis, Adam Thomas, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Nikita Kanda, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Annabel Croft, Jody Cundy, Zara McDermot and Bobby Brazier, the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
A host of celebrities will take to the dance floor as the 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing competition kicks off later on Saturday.

A launch show aired last weekend in which the 15 celebrities were paired with their professional dance partners.

Celebrities in the mix for the Glitterball Trophy this year include actress Amanda Abbington, broadcaster Angela Rippon, former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke appeared in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The BBC has revealed which songs the couples will dance to and the types of dances they will perform first.

Bad Education star Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin will perform the samba to Touch by Little Mix.

Rippon and Kai Widdrington will dance the cha cha to Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey.

Brazier and Dianne Buswell will dance the foxtrot to All About You by McFly, and Paralympian Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal will do the quickstep to I’m Sitting On Top Of The World by Bobby Darin.

Also to perform is Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu dancing the tango to Prisoner by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa.

Actress Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola will jive to Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson.

Former tennis player Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe will perform the cha cha to Uptown Girl by Billy Joel and comedian Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer will dance the quickstep to Two Hearts by Phil Collins.

Dennis and Nancy Xu will tango to Don’t You Want Me by the Human League.

Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk will cha cha to Waffle House by the Jonas Brothers.

Sherlock actress Abbington and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Viennese waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi whilst EastEnders actor Nigel Harman and Katya Jones will perform the paso doble to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Radio presenter Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez will perform the waltz to Run To You by Whitney Houston and reality star Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima will do the cha cha to Rush by Jennifer Paige.

The last couple in the mix are Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley, who will perform the cha cha to Boom Shack-A-Lack by Apache Indian.

Judging the show this year are Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.

Meanwhile, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will present the show.

Strictly Come Dancing will go live on Saturday from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly It Takes Two will return to BBC Two from 6.30pm on September 25, with presenters and singers Janette Manrara and Fleur East.