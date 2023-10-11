Big Brother contestants split up with group of ‘Big Wigs’ getting luxury meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big Brother contestants split up with group of ‘Big Wigs’ getting luxury meals

By Press Association
Some Big Brother contestants will be given basic rations as part of a new task. (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)
Some Big Brother contestants will be given basic rations as part of a new task. (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

Big Brother contestants are being split up into a hierarchal format, with those at the top receiving luxury meals.

During Wednesday’s episode on ITV2, it will be announced that the Big Brother House will be turning into a new company called Big Bros Ltd.

Housemates will be asked to line up behind desks that have been set up in the lounge.

They will then be told: ”Over the next two days, you will be taking part in a series of tasks around the office in an effort to win a luxury shopping budget. If you fail to pass, you will receive an economy budget for the week.

“From this point on, Big Brother is CEO and you are all my employees.”

The company will have a structure of three tiers – with a group called the Big Wigs at the top, who take the main decisions; and another named Middle Management that run the last level, titled the Bottoms, that also answer to everyone else.

Customer support agent Yinrun, food writer Henry and Trish – a mother from Luton who has previously described herself as very left wing – will be named on the show as the Big Wigs and told to put on uniform and go upstairs.

Yinrun says: “When I put this on, I’ll look more like a boss.”

Her group’s first task is to sort five housemates to become Middle Management, with the remaining eight housemates appointed as Bottoms.

As part of the programme, food is removed from the house with the lower tier group being allotted basic rations while the Big Wigs can feast on luxury meals.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.